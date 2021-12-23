Lunchbreak: Steak Prime Rib

Eddie Ishaq, Chef, RPM Restaurants
- Website: rpmrestaurants.com
- Instagram @rpmsteak
- Phone: 312.284.4990
Recipe:
RPM Steak Prime Rib
Serving Size: 4+
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 7lb Ribeye, with 1lb fat reserved
- 1 Cup + 1 Tsp Morton Kosher Salt
- 1 Cup Black Pepper, Coarsely Cracked
- 2 Tsp Atomic Horseradish
- 2 Cups Sour Cream
- 1 ½ Tsp Worcestershire
- ½ Cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Tsp Lemon Juice
- ½ Cup Shallots, Sliced
- ¼ Cup Garlic, Crushed
- ¼ Cup Thyme Sprigs
- 16 Cups Beef Stock
- ½ Tsp Oregano
- 1 Tsp Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tsp Beef Base
- 1 Tsp Cornstarch
- 1 Tsp Water
METHOD:
Prime Rib
- The day before serving, clean and trim the ribeye, reserve approximately 1lb of fat for your Au Jus
- Place your ribeye on a tray lined cookie sheet. Liberally season on all sides with salt and pepper, Pat slightly to get it to stick to the meat.
- Put the beef in the fridge to rest overnight, or up to 24 hours.
- The following morning at least one hour prior to roasting, preheat the oven 275°F, then take the beef out of the fridge
- After the beef comes to room temperature, roast 13-15 minutes per pound for medium rare. The Prime Rib is done when a meat thermometer registers 118°F
- Allow the beef to rest for at least 10 minutes per pound
- While the beef is resting, heat the oven to 425°F. Once the oven is preheated, put the beef back in for 5-8 minutes
- Remove from the oven and let rest at least 10 minutes before slicing. Serve on warm plates.
Au Jus
- Heat a heavy bottomed skillet to medium. Sear the beef trim with garlic until caramelized and golden brown
- Add in the shallot and sauté until translucent, 3 – 5 minutes
- Remove some of the fat and add the thyme sprig, oregano and beef stock.
- Bring to a simmer and reduce by half, about 15 minutes
- Add the worcestershire and red wine vinegar to the mixture. Season with salt to taste.
- Add in the beef base and mix well.
- In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch and water together. Stir to combine and create a slurry.
Horseradish Cream
- In a mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sour cream.
- Add the horseradish, worcestershire, lemon juice and salt to the mixture. Stir to combine.
- Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve