Lunchbreak: Steak Prime Rib

Eddie Ishaq, Chef, RPM Restaurants 

Recipe:

RPM Steak Prime Rib  

Serving Size: 4+  

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 1 7lb Ribeye, with 1lb fat reserved  
  • 1 Cup + 1 Tsp Morton Kosher Salt  
  • 1 Cup Black Pepper, Coarsely Cracked  
  • 2 Tsp Atomic Horseradish  
  • 2 Cups Sour Cream  
  • 1 ½ Tsp Worcestershire  
  • ½ Cup Mayonnaise  
  • 1 Tsp Lemon Juice  
  • ½ Cup Shallots, Sliced 
  • ¼ Cup Garlic, Crushed  
  • ¼ Cup Thyme Sprigs  
  • 16 Cups Beef Stock  
  • ½ Tsp Oregano  
  • 1 Tsp Red Wine Vinegar  
  • 1 Tsp Beef Base  
  • 1 Tsp Cornstarch  
  • 1 Tsp Water  

METHOD: 

Prime Rib 

  1. The day before serving, clean and trim the ribeye, reserve approximately 1lb of fat for your Au Jus 
  2. Place your ribeye on a tray lined cookie sheet. Liberally season on all sides with salt and pepper, Pat slightly to get it to stick to the meat.  
  3. Put the beef in the fridge to rest overnight, or up to 24 hours.  
  1. The following morning at least one hour prior to roasting, preheat the oven 275°F, then take the beef out of the fridge 
  2. After the beef comes to room temperature, roast 13-15 minutes per pound for medium rare. The Prime Rib is done when a meat thermometer registers 118°F 
  3. Allow the beef to rest for at least 10 minutes per pound 
  4. While the beef is resting, heat the oven to 425°F. Once the oven is preheated, put the beef back in for 5-8 minutes  
  5. Remove from the oven and let rest at least 10 minutes before slicing. Serve on warm plates. 

Au Jus 

  1. Heat a heavy bottomed skillet to medium. Sear the beef trim with garlic until caramelized and golden brown 
  2. Add in the shallot and sauté until translucent, 3 – 5 minutes  
  3. Remove some of the fat and add the thyme sprig, oregano and beef stock.  
  1. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half, about 15 minutes  
  2. Add the worcestershire and red wine vinegar to the mixture. Season with salt to taste. 
  3. Add in the beef base and mix well.  
  4. In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch and water together. Stir to combine and create a slurry.  

Horseradish Cream  

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sour cream.  
  2. Add the horseradish, worcestershire, lemon juice and salt to the mixture. Stir to combine.  
  3. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve  

