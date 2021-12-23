Lunchbreak: Steak Prime Rib

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa nail salon has reached a $1.75 million settlement with a woman whose leg was amputated after she got a pedicure at the business, according to the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Lawyers said Clara Shellman developed an infection after getting a pedicure at Tammy’s Nails 2 on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September 2018. Part of her leg was amputated after the infection spread from her toe to her lower leg, according to Morgan & Morgan.