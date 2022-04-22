Chef Noah Zamler

The Press Room

1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607

http://pressroomchicago.com

Recipe:

Squid Ink Chitarra with Crab, Tobiko, Calabrian Chili, Capers, and Lemon

For the Pasta:

416 g (1 cup) durum flour

416 g (1 cup) ’00’ flour

108 g (1/4 cup) semolina flour

50 g (1/2 to ¾ cup) cuttlefish or squid ink

2 whole eggs

300-330 g (about 1 ¼ cup) water

Combine flours in a bowl and mix, in a separate bowl, mix together 300 g water, cuttle fish ink, and two eggs. Place the flour on a wooden work surface, and make an indent with the bottom of the bowl. Pour the liquid into the indent of the flour and mix until smooth, realizing you may need to add a little more water. If you have an electric mixer, you can also simply combine all ingredients in the mixer and mix.

Once the dough comes together, knead for an additional 3-5 minutes, to strengthen the gluten.

For the Sauce:

1 T garlic

1 T shallot

1 T Calabrian Chili

1 T capers

Juice of 1 lemon

2 T cold butter

4 oz pasta water

4 oz crab

In a cold pan, add Garlic, Shallot, Calabrian Chilis, and Capers, turn the heat on medium high and cook until aromatic. Add 4 oz pasta water to the pan to stop the cooking. Reduce the liquid about half way and add your pasta to the pan. Next, add the crab, lemon juice, and cold butter while stirring aggressively. Keep stirring until the butter is completely melted

To top:

Toast bread crumbs, and tobiko roe.