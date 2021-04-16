Lunchbreak: Spring Scallops

Chef Nicholas Malloy

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Special Promotion:

Mother’s Day High Tea at Thorn

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge will be offering an exclusive Mother’s Day High Tea on Sunday, May 9. The Mother’s Day High Tea, $60 a person or $30 for ages 12 & under, will have two seating’s available at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. which includes complimentary parking, live music from Dina Bach, and a curated menu to set the scene of an elevated high tea.

Those looking for a complete experience can also opt for the Mother’s Day Package at The Rose Hotel, available all weekend long, which includes tickets for two to High Tea, as well shopping coupons to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, a one-night stay, continental breakfast for two, and much more.

Recipe:

Spring Scallops

This is a fun fresh seafood recipe that is easy to prepare and perfect for Spring or Summer. With very few ingredients and prep, you may whip this up in no time and impress your friends and family.

Start to finish: 1 hour

– Nicholas Malloy

Servings: 2

Recipe Ingredients:

1 cup frozen peas

¼ cup small diced red onion

1 cup half & half

½ teaspoon ground ginger powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon red miso paste

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 slices thick cut bacon or pork belly cut in ½” slices

½ medium jalapeno sliced thin

6 U10, Jumbo Scallops

Canola oil

Togarashi 7 spice (optional)

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper for seasoning

Pea Puree:

In a sauce pot add 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil and sauté diced red onion for 5 minutes over medium heat. Add frozen peas, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ tsp miso paste, ½ teaspoon ground ginger powder and 1 cup of half & half and simmer for 5 minutes over low heat. Stir every 2 minutes to avoid sticking. When mixture is done it will be nice and thick. Transfer contents to blender and blend until smooth. If mixture is too thick you can add a splash of half & half to achieve desired consistency.

Scallops & Bacon:

Sauté bacon slices in 8” pan over medium heat until bacon is crispy, place on paper towel and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season top and bottom of scallops with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat an 8” oven ready pan on medium high heat for 2 minutes until pan is hot. Scallops will be seared in the pan and transferred to oven to finish cooking. Add 2 tablespoons canola oil to pan and add scallops immediately. Sear scallops on each side for 3 minutes, then transfer to oven for 3 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

Plating Instructions

With a large spoon add ¾ cup pea puree to center of plate. Place three scallops in center of plate on top of pea puree. Sprinkle bacon slices, shaved jalapenos & peas around scallops, letting a few pieces fall on top of scallops. Sprinkle dish with Togarashi seven spice.