Lunchbreak: Spring Ricotta Gnocchi

Health officials reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 49 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.