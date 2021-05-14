Lunchbreak: Spring Ricotta Gnocchi

Matt Peota, Executive Chef, Passero Restaurant

http://www.eatpassero.com/#about

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

224-857-8900

Recipe:

Spring Ricotta Gnocchi

For the Gnocchi:

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

¾ cup grated parmesan cheese

¾ cup all purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

  1. Combine ricotta, egg, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper in a bowl, stir to combine.
  2. Add flour and mix, ¼ cup at a time, continue adding flour until dough comes together, but still a little sticky.
  3. Drop out onto a lightly floured surface, roll into 1 inch thick ropes, and cut into ½ inch pieces, toss in a little more flour onto a sheet pan.
  4. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

3 Tbl Unsalted butter

5-6 stalks of asparagus, sliced thinly

1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced in half

2 tsp lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon, from lemon you have juiced

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup pasta water

½ Tbl torn basil

½ Tbl torn mint

¼ cup crumbled goat’s cheese.

  1. Over medium heat, melt butter in a large skillet.
  2. Drop gnocchi in the boiling water, you will know they are done when they float to the top of the pot.
  3. Add gnocchi, asparagus, snap peas into the melted butter and sautee 3 minutes.
  4. Add lemon juice, and pasta water and continue to reduce to make a pan sauce, lower heat to low, toss in parmesan and lemon zest.  Once combined, add half hebs and toss before plating.
  5. Top gnocchi with rest of herbs and crumble goat’s cheese over the top.

