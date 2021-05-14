Lunchbreak: Spring Ricotta Gnocchi

Matt Peota, Executive Chef, Passero Restaurant
http://www.eatpassero.com/#about
Passero
3 S. Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
224-857-8900
Recipe:
Spring Ricotta Gnocchi
For the Gnocchi:
1 cup ricotta cheese
1 egg, lightly beaten
¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
¾ cup all purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
- Combine ricotta, egg, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper in a bowl, stir to combine.
- Add flour and mix, ¼ cup at a time, continue adding flour until dough comes together, but still a little sticky.
- Drop out onto a lightly floured surface, roll into 1 inch thick ropes, and cut into ½ inch pieces, toss in a little more flour onto a sheet pan.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
3 Tbl Unsalted butter
5-6 stalks of asparagus, sliced thinly
1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced in half
2 tsp lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon, from lemon you have juiced
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup pasta water
½ Tbl torn basil
½ Tbl torn mint
¼ cup crumbled goat’s cheese.
- Over medium heat, melt butter in a large skillet.
- Drop gnocchi in the boiling water, you will know they are done when they float to the top of the pot.
- Add gnocchi, asparagus, snap peas into the melted butter and sautee 3 minutes.
- Add lemon juice, and pasta water and continue to reduce to make a pan sauce, lower heat to low, toss in parmesan and lemon zest. Once combined, add half hebs and toss before plating.
- Top gnocchi with rest of herbs and crumble goat’s cheese over the top.