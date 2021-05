LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Lake Barrington after a 911 caller discovered a battered woman who was tied to a piece of heavy equipment during a well-being check.

At around 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported that he was performing a well-being check on Ryan Storm, 20, of Palatine, at his place of business. The well-being check was prompted from a strange call by Storm, the caller told police.