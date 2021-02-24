Lunchbreak: Spinach and Cheese Artopitas

George N. Reveliotis – Greektown SSA Commissioner and Owner of Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora
Artopolis is located at: 306 S. Halsted St., Chicago
Info on event:
Greektown Restaurant Week
Special offers from restaurants and bars in Chicago’s Greektown
March 1-7, 2021
Recipe:
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora: Signature spinach and cheese Artopitas
Ingredients for the spinach mixture:
2 lbs fresh baby spinach (partially chopped)
1 bunch leeks (typically a bunch has 2-3) chopped
2 bunch scallion onions (typically a bunch has 5-6) chopped
1 shallot (optional) chopped
1 dry white or Spanish onion (medium size) chopped
3 cloves fresh garlic (California) chopped
3 tablespoons chopped dill
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
1 lb Greek imported feta crumbled with some medium chunks
5 eggs (organic)
8 oz cream cheese softened
8 oz ricotta cheese
1/8 teaspoon of sea salt
1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper (ONLY fresh cracked and ONLY black pepper)
1 teaspoon dry Greek or Sicilian oregano
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup of Greek extra virgin olive oil
Instructions for spinach mixture:
Wash the spinach thoroughly with cold water;
Drain the spinach by placing it in a colander;
Place spinach in a hot pot and stir until spinach gets wilted (about 2 minutes);
Place spinach again in colander and press on spinach with a fork to drain excess water
It is very important that spinach is drained of water;
In a hot pan (medium/high) add the olive oil and then add scallion onions, dry onion, shallot, and leek;
Sautee until ingredients become transparent;
Then add the garlic and spinach and stir for a minute;
Shut off heat and immediately stir in dill, parsley, mint, salt, nutmeg, oregano, and fresh cracked black pepper;
Allow to cool (about 10 minutes)
In a medium bowl mix together ricotta, cream cheese, feta, and the eggs;
Blend cheese mixture into the spinach and stir well.
Place mixture onto sfoliata, shape and enclose.
Ingredients for the sfoliata (pastry puff):
8 cups sifted unbleached all-purpose flour
4 teaspoon sea salt
5 cups cold unsalted Irish butter and cut into small pieces
2 cups cold spring water
Instructions for the sfoliata (pastry puff):
In a bowl, blend the flour and salt;
Incorporate the pieces of butter in the flour mixture by tossing it;
Stir in the cold water and then mix to form into a dough;
Shape the dough into a flat disk and wrap well in plastic wrap;
Chill for 75 minutes;
Unwrap the dough and place onto a flour dusted work surface;
Fold into thirds and flatten;
Turn the dough by 90 degrees and fold into thirds again;
Repeat the folding 4 times;
Wrap the dough well in plastic wrap and chill overnight or at least 6 hours.
Prior to use, flatten and shape.
Please note: this process is time consuming, so you may save a lot of time by buying sfoliata or pastry puff at your local grocer.
Baking time:
Once filled, shaped and enclosed, place spinach and cheese Artopitas on a cookie sheet;
Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for approx. 15-20 minutes (on center rack), until golden brown.