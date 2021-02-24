Lunchbreak: Spinach and Cheese Artopitas

George N. Reveliotis – Greektown SSA Commissioner and Owner of Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora

https://artopolischicago.com/

Artopolis is located at: 306 S. Halsted St., Chicago

Info on event:

Greektown Restaurant Week

Special offers from restaurants and bars in Chicago’s Greektown

March 1-7, 2021

http://GreektownChicago.org

Recipe:

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora: Signature spinach and cheese Artopitas

Ingredients for the spinach mixture:

2 lbs fresh baby spinach (partially chopped)

1 bunch leeks (typically a bunch has 2-3) chopped

2 bunch scallion onions (typically a bunch has 5-6) chopped

1 shallot (optional) chopped

1 dry white or Spanish onion (medium size) chopped

3 cloves fresh garlic (California) chopped

3 tablespoons chopped dill

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 lb Greek imported feta crumbled with some medium chunks

5 eggs (organic)

8 oz cream cheese softened

8 oz ricotta cheese

1/8 teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper (ONLY fresh cracked and ONLY black pepper)

1 teaspoon dry Greek or Sicilian oregano

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup of Greek extra virgin olive oil

Instructions for spinach mixture:

Wash the spinach thoroughly with cold water;

Drain the spinach by placing it in a colander;

Place spinach in a hot pot and stir until spinach gets wilted (about 2 minutes);

Place spinach again in colander and press on spinach with a fork to drain excess water

It is very important that spinach is drained of water;

In a hot pan (medium/high) add the olive oil and then add scallion onions, dry onion, shallot, and leek;

Sautee until ingredients become transparent;

Then add the garlic and spinach and stir for a minute;

Shut off heat and immediately stir in dill, parsley, mint, salt, nutmeg, oregano, and fresh cracked black pepper;

Allow to cool (about 10 minutes)

In a medium bowl mix together ricotta, cream cheese, feta, and the eggs;

Blend cheese mixture into the spinach and stir well.

Place mixture onto sfoliata, shape and enclose.

Ingredients for the sfoliata (pastry puff):

8 cups sifted unbleached all-purpose flour

4 teaspoon sea salt

5 cups cold unsalted Irish butter and cut into small pieces

2 cups cold spring water

Instructions for the sfoliata (pastry puff):

In a bowl, blend the flour and salt;

Incorporate the pieces of butter in the flour mixture by tossing it;

Stir in the cold water and then mix to form into a dough;

Shape the dough into a flat disk and wrap well in plastic wrap;

Chill for 75 minutes;

Unwrap the dough and place onto a flour dusted work surface;

Fold into thirds and flatten;

Turn the dough by 90 degrees and fold into thirds again;

Repeat the folding 4 times;

Wrap the dough well in plastic wrap and chill overnight or at least 6 hours.

Prior to use, flatten and shape.

Please note: this process is time consuming, so you may save a lot of time by buying sfoliata or pastry puff at your local grocer.

Baking time:

Once filled, shaped and enclosed, place spinach and cheese Artopitas on a cookie sheet;

Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for approx. 15-20 minutes (on center rack), until golden brown.