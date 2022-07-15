Andrew Ashmore – Beatrix Corporate Chef
Beatrix – Loop
155 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago IL 60606
312-736-0404
https://www.beatrixrestaurants.com/
Recipe:
SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO TOAST RECIPE
Yields one (1) serving
SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO TOAST
1 Slice Thick Sprouted Wheat Bread
½ Cup Smashed Avocado
½ Jalapeno (thinly sliced)
Pinch of Watermelon Radish
1 Tablespoon Crispy Quinoa
2 Ounces (1/4 cup) Diced #1 Ahi Tuna
1 Teaspoon Lemon Juice
1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pinch of halved Pea Shoots
Pinch of Maldon Sea Salt
Sea Salt (to taste)
Drizzle of Sriracha Aioli
Drizzle of Yuzu Ponzu
½ Lime
Pinch of herbs (cilantro, microgreens, basil)
AVOCADO SMASH
2 Avocados
Sea Salt (to taste)
Squeeze of Lemon
CRISPY QUINOA
1 Cup Cooked Red Quinoa
Pinch of Sea Salt
Pinch of Pepper
PROCEDURE:
To Prepare The Avocado Smash:
1. Dice avocados into large hunks.
2. Add diced avocado, lemon juice and sea salt into a bowl.
3. Using a whisk, lightly smash the avocado and incorporate all ingredients. Leave chunks for texture.
4. Enjoy immediately, or store in an air-tight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
To Prepare Crispy Quinoa:
1. Place cooked red quinoa in a fine chinois.
2. Deep fry for approximately 30 to 45 seconds, or until crisp.
3. Spread on a paper napkin-lined sheet tray.
4. Season with sea salt & pepper mix.
5. Enjoy immediately, or store at room temperature until ready to use.
To Prepare The Spicy Tuna & Avocado Toast:
1. Toast bread until deep brown and warm through, then cut edges off to create a rectangle.
2. Scoop smashed avocado on to the center of the toast, then use the back of a spoon to spread evenly to cover the toast from end to end.
3. Drizzle the sriracha aioli over the top of the avocado.
4. In a small mixing bowl, gently toss together jalapeno slices (to taste), watermelon radish, pea shoots, lemon juice and olive oil. Salt to taste.
5. Place the dressed ingredients over the avocado and sriracha aioli, then sprinkle with crispy quinoa.
6. In a small mixing bowl, gently mix together the ahi tuna, maldon sea salt and yuzu ponzu.
7. Place evenly across the top.
8. Drizzle with sriracha aioli to taste.
9. Top with herbs and plate with half a lime.