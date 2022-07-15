Andrew Ashmore – Beatrix Corporate Chef

Beatrix – Loop

155 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago IL 60606

312-736-0404

https://www.beatrixrestaurants.com/

Recipe:

SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO TOAST RECIPE

Yields one (1) serving

SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO TOAST

1 Slice Thick Sprouted Wheat Bread

½ Cup Smashed Avocado

½ Jalapeno (thinly sliced)

Pinch of Watermelon Radish

1 Tablespoon Crispy Quinoa

2 Ounces (1/4 cup) Diced #1 Ahi Tuna

1 Teaspoon Lemon Juice

1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pinch of halved Pea Shoots

Pinch of Maldon Sea Salt

Sea Salt (to taste)

Drizzle of Sriracha Aioli

Drizzle of Yuzu Ponzu

½ Lime

Pinch of herbs (cilantro, microgreens, basil)

AVOCADO SMASH

2 Avocados

Sea Salt (to taste)

Squeeze of Lemon

CRISPY QUINOA

1 Cup Cooked Red Quinoa

Pinch of Sea Salt

Pinch of Pepper

PROCEDURE:

To Prepare The Avocado Smash:

1. Dice avocados into large hunks.

2. Add diced avocado, lemon juice and sea salt into a bowl.

3. Using a whisk, lightly smash the avocado and incorporate all ingredients. Leave chunks for texture.

4. Enjoy immediately, or store in an air-tight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

To Prepare Crispy Quinoa:

1. Place cooked red quinoa in a fine chinois.

2. Deep fry for approximately 30 to 45 seconds, or until crisp.

3. Spread on a paper napkin-lined sheet tray.

4. Season with sea salt & pepper mix.

5. Enjoy immediately, or store at room temperature until ready to use.

To Prepare The Spicy Tuna & Avocado Toast:

1. Toast bread until deep brown and warm through, then cut edges off to create a rectangle.

2. Scoop smashed avocado on to the center of the toast, then use the back of a spoon to spread evenly to cover the toast from end to end.

3. Drizzle the sriracha aioli over the top of the avocado.

4. In a small mixing bowl, gently toss together jalapeno slices (to taste), watermelon radish, pea shoots, lemon juice and olive oil. Salt to taste.

5. Place the dressed ingredients over the avocado and sriracha aioli, then sprinkle with crispy quinoa.

6. In a small mixing bowl, gently mix together the ahi tuna, maldon sea salt and yuzu ponzu.

7. Place evenly across the top.

8. Drizzle with sriracha aioli to taste.

9. Top with herbs and plate with half a lime.