Lunchbreak: Spicy Tomato Soup

Lisa Kalabokis – Chef Educator, Green City Market

Green City Market

Delivery Days Tuesday & Saturday

www.greencitymarket.org

Recipe:

Spicy Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

1 T olive oil or any neutral oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 onion, small dice

1 T red chili flake

1 28-oz can tomatoes, any variety (diced, whole, puree)

Sprig of fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dry thyme (optional)

1/4 cup heavy cream

Salt & pepper, to taste

Directions:

Add oil to the bottom of a heavy bottomed pot. Add garlic, onion, and chili flake. Saute for 3 minutes, until onions just begin to turn translucent. Season with salt and pepper.

Add tomatoes and thyme (if using) to the pot and bring to a simmer, about 10 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and allow to slightly cool. Add tomato soup mixture to a blender and blend until completely smooth, being careful with the hot liquid. An immersion blender can also be used for this.

Return soup to the bottom of the same pot and cook an additional 10 minutes. Add cream, if using and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.