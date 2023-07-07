Executive Chef Cruz Goler
Saltwater Coastal Grill
5509 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018
847-233-0077
Recipe:
Spicy Shrimp Linguine
Total Yield: 1 portion
1 oz (2T) Panko (fried to golden & season)
1 oz (2T) Butter
10 oz (1 ¼ cup) Linguine (Dececco #7)
4 oz (1/2 cup) Rock Shrimp
1 oz (2T) Crab Claw Meat
1 oz (2T) Olive Oil
4 oz (1/2 cup) Spicy Lobster Butter
2 oz (1/4 cup) Water
1 each Lemon, wedge (squeeze)
0.25 oz (1/2 T) Arugula (baby leaves)
2 each Basil, leaves (torn)
0.25 each Lemon zest (grated on a microplane)
Method:
Heat the panko and butter in a saucepan until the butter begins to foam and brown. Once the panko is toasted to a golden brown color, strain out the butter, and place the panko on paper towels to drain. Season lightly with kosher salt and lemon zest.
Set up a pot for cooking pasta, season the pasta water until it is salty like the ocean. Set up an ice bath – with a perforated pan with ice water (and season that water like the ocean also), cook pasta in rapidly boiling water for 11 MIUNTES. Use a timer! Take out and shock in the ice water and leave in for 5 minutes to cool.
Portion pasta into a quart deli container and place in the freeze immediately, reserve. Add the crabmeat to the pan to warm, 30 seconds. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and add the shrimp to cook – 30 seconds
To serve pasta, put portion into boiling water for 20 seconds – remove and place in to a sauce pan and add .25 cup of boiling UNSALTED water. Add the lobster butter and stir to emulsify. Once everything is warm and incorporated, squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into the pasta, add a small handful of arugula and some basil leaves and plate into a large bowl. Garnish with the toasted panko.
Spicy Lobster Butter
Total Yield: 2 ½ cups
2 cups Butter (unsalted)
2 oz (1/4 cup) Lobster Base (Minor’s)
2 oz (1/4 cup) Calabrian Bomba Paste
1 ea Lemon, zest
2 oz (1/4 cup) Tomato Paste
Method:
Temper butter until soft and then mix all ingredients together.