Executive Chef Cruz Goler

Saltwater Coastal Grill

5509 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

847-233-0077

http://saltwaterrosemont.com

Recipe:

Spicy Shrimp Linguine

Total Yield: 1 portion

1 oz (2T) Panko (fried to golden & season)

1 oz (2T) Butter

10 oz (1 ¼ cup) Linguine (Dececco #7)

4 oz (1/2 cup) Rock Shrimp

1 oz (2T) Crab Claw Meat

1 oz (2T) Olive Oil

4 oz (1/2 cup) Spicy Lobster Butter

2 oz (1/4 cup) Water

1 each Lemon, wedge (squeeze)

0.25 oz (1/2 T) Arugula (baby leaves)

2 each Basil, leaves (torn)

0.25 each Lemon zest (grated on a microplane)

Method:

Heat the panko and butter in a saucepan until the butter begins to foam and brown. Once the panko is toasted to a golden brown color, strain out the butter, and place the panko on paper towels to drain. Season lightly with kosher salt and lemon zest.

Set up a pot for cooking pasta, season the pasta water until it is salty like the ocean. Set up an ice bath – with a perforated pan with ice water (and season that water like the ocean also), cook pasta in rapidly boiling water for 11 MIUNTES. Use a timer! Take out and shock in the ice water and leave in for 5 minutes to cool.

Portion pasta into a quart deli container and place in the freeze immediately, reserve. Add the crabmeat to the pan to warm, 30 seconds. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and add the shrimp to cook – 30 seconds

To serve pasta, put portion into boiling water for 20 seconds – remove and place in to a sauce pan and add .25 cup of boiling UNSALTED water. Add the lobster butter and stir to emulsify. Once everything is warm and incorporated, squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into the pasta, add a small handful of arugula and some basil leaves and plate into a large bowl. Garnish with the toasted panko.

Spicy Lobster Butter

Total Yield: 2 ½ cups

2 cups Butter (unsalted)

2 oz (1/4 cup) Lobster Base (Minor’s)

2 oz (1/4 cup) Calabrian Bomba Paste

1 ea Lemon, zest

2 oz (1/4 cup) Tomato Paste

Method:

Temper butter until soft and then mix all ingredients together.