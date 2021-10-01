Lunchbreak: Spicy Salmon & Crab Sushi Bake

Gia Lee – Hot Box Sushi
Recipe:
Spicy Salmon & Crab Sushi Bake
Ingredients:
2 cups uncooked sushi rice (yields 5 – 5.5 cups cooked rice)
1 lb salmon
8 oz imitation crab
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tbs cream cheese (softened)
4 tbs sriracha (can omit if you prefer non-spicy)
6 tbs tobiko or masago (fish roe)
4 tbs seasoned rice vinegar
½ tbs furikake seasoning
salt and pepper
roasted seaweed packs
Optional add ons: cucumbers and avocados
Instructions:
- Cook rice following package instructions. Transfer cooked rice to your 9×13 casserole dish. Mix with 2 tbs seasoned rice vinegar (save the rest for the salmon mix). Once mixed, spread the rice evenly on the casserole dish and gently pat down.
- Season the salmon with salt and pepper and bake at 400°F for 8-10 minutes until cooked through but tender. Fork apart until you have flakes.
- Roughly chop the imitation crab.
- In a large bowl, add the flaked salmon, chopped crab, mayonnaise, cream cheese, sriracha, tobiko, and 2 tbs seasoned rice vinegar. Mix thoroughly.
- Spread the salmon mix evenly over the rice in the casserole dish.
- Sprinkle furikake seasoning over the salmon mix.
- Bake at 400°F for 20-30 minutes until lightly browned and crisped on top.
- Serve with roasted seaweed packs, sliced cucumbers and avocados. Simply scoop a spoonful of the sushi bake onto your seaweed sheet. Fold like a taco and enjoy!
Notes:
- Make ahead instructions: Cover the sushi bake with saran wrap after step 6 and store in the fridge for up to 3 days until ready to bake/serve.
- Adjust the amount of sriracha based on your desired spice preference.