Lunchbreak: Spicy Salmon & Crab Sushi Bake

Gia Lee – Hot Box Sushi

https://hotboxsushi.com/

Recipe:

Spicy Salmon & Crab Sushi Bake

Ingredients:

2 cups uncooked sushi rice (yields 5 – 5.5 cups cooked rice)

1 lb salmon

8 oz imitation crab

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tbs cream cheese (softened)

4 tbs sriracha (can omit if you prefer non-spicy)

6 tbs tobiko or masago (fish roe)

4 tbs seasoned rice vinegar

½ tbs furikake seasoning

salt and pepper

roasted seaweed packs

Optional add ons: cucumbers and avocados

Instructions:

  1. Cook rice following package instructions. Transfer cooked rice to your 9×13 casserole dish. Mix with 2 tbs seasoned rice vinegar (save the rest for the salmon mix). Once mixed, spread the rice evenly on the casserole dish and gently pat down.
  1. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and bake at 400°F for 8-10 minutes until cooked through but tender. Fork apart until you have flakes.
  1. Roughly chop the imitation crab.
  1. In a large bowl, add the flaked salmon, chopped crab, mayonnaise, cream cheese, sriracha, tobiko, and 2 tbs seasoned rice vinegar. Mix thoroughly.
  1. Spread the salmon mix evenly over the rice in the casserole dish.
  1. Sprinkle furikake seasoning over the salmon mix.
  1. Bake at 400°F for 20-30 minutes until lightly browned and crisped on top.
  1. Serve with roasted seaweed packs, sliced cucumbers and avocados. Simply scoop a spoonful of the sushi bake onto your seaweed sheet. Fold like a taco and enjoy!

Notes:

  • Make ahead instructions: Cover the sushi bake with saran wrap after step 6 and store in the fridge for up to 3 days until ready to bake/serve.
  • Adjust the amount of sriracha based on your desired spice preference.

