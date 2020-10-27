Lunchbreak: Spiced Squash Seeds

Lisa Kalabokis – Head Chef Educator, Green City Market

http://www.greencitymarket.org

Green City Market will extend the season for its open-air markets in Lincoln Park and West Loop through November 21.

Green City Market will be open every Saturday through November 21 in Lincoln Park (1817 N Clark St) and in the West Loop at Mary Bartelme Park (115 S Sangamon St). On November 7, 14, and 21, the markets will be open from 8 a.m. – noon. The market’s safe shopper guidelines, including the requirement of masks, will continue to be in effect.

Recipe:

Spiced Squash Seeds

Yield: 1 cup

Ingredients:

-1 cup raw seeds (from butternut, delicata, acorn or spaghetti squashes)

-2 teaspoons olive oil, or any neutral oil

-1/4 teaspoon chili powder

-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

-1/4 teaspoon Spanish paprika

-1/4 teaspoon black pepper

-1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Scoop seeds from inside of the squash you are using into a bowl of water. Set aside the squash for later use. Separate the seeds from the flesh of the squash, agitating the water as you go, into another bowl. Dry the seeds with a clean kitchen towel. *Note: If there are a few bits of squash still stuck to the seeds, not to worry! They will cook away in the oven.

Add the remaining ingredients to the seeds and toss to coat. Spread the seeds in a single layer onto the prepared sheet pan.

Roast for 20-25 minutes, or until the seeds are lightly browned and crisp. Cool the spiced seeds completely, storing in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Garnish soup, add to your favorite trail mix, or simply grab a handful of these healthy, tasty, squash snacks!