Lunchbreak: Spice Rub for Pulled Pork

Michael Clarke – Owner, Pit & Tap

http://pitandtap.com/

Pit & Tap

1168 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette IL 60091

Recipe:

Pulled Pork

Instructions:

Prepare the pork butt by trimming any excess fat. Leave about a quarter of an inch of fat on the cap side.

Score the fat cap.

Pat dry the entire pork shoulder with a paper towel.

Apply rub liberally to all sides of the pork butt until entire surface is covered with the rub.

Heat your cooker to 225 degrees. If able, add wood chunks or wood chips as temperature nears 225 degrees.

Place the pork butt fat cap side up on cooking grate and close the cooker.

After 2 hours of keeping the cooker closed, open and spritz the pork shoulder with apple juice or apple cider vinegar. Repeat spritzing every hour.

When the internal temperature of the pork butt reaches 160 degrees, take the pork off of the cooker and thoroughly spritz one more time then wrap tightly in aluminum foil and place back in cooker.

Two hours after wrapping, probe through the foil to read internal temperature. The pork butt is ready to take out of the cooker when the internal temperature reaches 205 degrees.

Let the pork rest in the foil for 30-45 minutes.

Carefully open the foil and using two forks pull the pork until shredded.

Enjoy!

Pork Butt Rub:

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar

1/2 cup smoked paprika

1/4 cup kosher salt

4 tablespoons garlic (granulated)

2 tablespoons ground black pepper

2 tablespoons ground mustard

2 tablespoons onion (granulated)

2 tablespoons cumin

Store any extra rub in a zip lock bag for future use.