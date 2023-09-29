Chef Hugo Bailon prepares Spears Bourbon Apple Pork Chop, a food item that will be sampled at The Taste of the Town in Wheeling.
Taste of the Town
October 18
5pm-8pm
Chevy Chase Country Club
1000 N. Milwaukee Ave
Wheeling, Il
$35 in Advance, $45 at the Door
For Tickets, https://members.wheelingareachamber.com
The public is invited to come and celebrate the wonderful cuisine of the Greater Wheeling Area. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. There are over 25 vendors and hundreds of attendees experiencing the best food and dirnks that some of our restaurants have to offer. In addition, guests will also be treated to live entertainment and a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes
https://www.facebook.com/GreaterWheelingAreaChamber
Spears Bourbon and Burgers
723 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
https://www.spearschicago.com/
BOURBON APPLE PORK CHOP
Recipe and Preparation
8 ounces Pork Chop
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup sliced apple with the skin of
¼ cup Apple Bourbon
¼ cup Maple Syrup
Salt and Pepper to taste
Pour a small amount of oil into a fry pan and let heat for a minute
Season with salt and pepper to your taste
Place the pork chop in the center and sear for 6 minutes until desired tenderness
(After 3 minutes add in the apples slices and turn the pork chop)
While the pork chop is cooking….
Mix the Apple Bourbon and the Maple Syrup together
At the end of the cooking time pour the mixture over the pork chop and let sear for another minutes
(just so that the bourbon and syrup soak into the pork chop)
Serve the Pork Chop with your desired sides (Spears serves the pork chop with mashed potatoes and Brussel sprouts)