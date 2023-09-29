Chef Hugo Bailon prepares Spears Bourbon Apple Pork Chop, a food item that will be sampled at The Taste of the Town in Wheeling.

Taste of the Town

October 18

5pm-8pm

Chevy Chase Country Club

1000 N. Milwaukee Ave

Wheeling, Il

$35 in Advance, $45 at the Door

For Tickets, https://members.wheelingareachamber.com

The public is invited to come and celebrate the wonderful cuisine of the Greater Wheeling Area. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. There are over 25 vendors and hundreds of attendees experiencing the best food and dirnks that some of our restaurants have to offer. In addition, guests will also be treated to live entertainment and a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes

wheelingareachamber.com

https://www.facebook.com/GreaterWheelingAreaChamber

Spears Bourbon and Burgers

723 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

https://www.spearschicago.com/

BOURBON APPLE PORK CHOP

Recipe and Preparation

8 ounces Pork Chop

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup sliced apple with the skin of

¼ cup Apple Bourbon

¼ cup Maple Syrup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Pour a small amount of oil into a fry pan and let heat for a minute

Season with salt and pepper to your taste

Place the pork chop in the center and sear for 6 minutes until desired tenderness

(After 3 minutes add in the apples slices and turn the pork chop)

While the pork chop is cooking….

Mix the Apple Bourbon and the Maple Syrup together

At the end of the cooking time pour the mixture over the pork chop and let sear for another minutes

(just so that the bourbon and syrup soak into the pork chop)

Serve the Pork Chop with your desired sides (Spears serves the pork chop with mashed potatoes and Brussel sprouts)