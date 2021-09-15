Lunchbreak: Spaghetti Squash

Chef Sarah Stegner

http://Prairiegrasscafe.com

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook IL 60062

847-205-4433

Event:

DwellSocial is hosting a fundraiser for The Abundance Setting the week of October 5. Several chefs are offering packages throughout the week. Visit this link for details: The Abundance Setting October Fundraiser.

Recipe:

Micro Seasonality Week 37 Midwest Region w/ Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

Heirloom tomatoes – 5 cups skinned, seeded, and chopped

2 cups of diced onions

2 Tsp Olive oil

Salt and Pepper

1 cup poblano and sweet peppers, diced

½ cup Rainbow Swiss Chard diced stems

1 cup Rainbow Swiss Chard leaves, chopped

2 ears of corn, remove the leaves and remove the corn kernels

1 large spaghetti squash

To Prepare the Spaghetti Squash:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cut one large spaghetti squash in half, remove the seeds, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place on a baking sheet pan flesh side up. Bake in the oven until lightly golden brown and the flesh is tender for approximately 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool and then scrape the “stringy flesh of the squash out into a bowl. Discard the skin. Season to taste.

To prepare the sauce:

Select the ripe tomatoes. Cut the core out of the tomato and make an X on the other side. Blanch the tomatoes in boiling water for 10 seconds. Remove the tomatoes and put in a bowl of ice water. Remove the skins and discard. Cut the tomato in half and squeeze the seeds and juice into a strainer. Chop the tomatoes. Combine the tomatoes and the juice. Discard the seeds.

In a large sauté pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, cook the onions over medium high heat. Season with salt. Let the onions brown and became tender. Add the poblano peppers. Sauté and then add the tomato and the tomato juice. Cook until the tomatoes start to break down and form a sauce, approximately 10 minutes over medium high heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

In a small sauté pan with 2 Tbsp olive oil over high heat, cook the Swiss Chard stems, 2-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt & pepper. Add the chopped greens until tender. Set aside.

In a small sauté pan with olive oil over high heat, cook the corn kernels. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Assembly:

Put the seasoned spaghetti squash and form it into a ring in a pasta or entrée bowl.

Spoon the tomato sauce over the squash.

Add the Swiss Chard and corn cornels.

Optional Suggestion:

Sprinkle Goat Cheese over it.