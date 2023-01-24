Sam Pecoraro – Owner, Antonino’s Ristorante

Antonino’s Ristorante

701 W. Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange, Illinois 60525

https://www.antoninosristorante.com/

Event:

La Grange Restaurant Week

February 24 – March 5, 2023

http://www.lagrangeevents.com/

-Participating restaurants will feature value-priced offers of $20, $35 and/or $50 (excluding tax and gratuity) at lunch and/or dinner.

-Talented mixologists in La Grange are creating delicious signature cocktails for a promotion called “Sip & Support” where proceeds from each cocktail will benefit local nonprofits in the community.

-As a finishing touch, participating food service retailers like bakeries, ice cream shops, coffee cafes and candy stores will provide a special discounted offer to customers who present a receipt from a participating restaurant during La Grange Restaurant Week.

Recipe:

Spaghetti Puttanesca

10oz spaghetti pasta

4oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Cloves Fresh Garlic, peeled & chopped 1-2 filets Anchovies

8-10 Pieces Capers

8-10 Pitted Calamata Olives, cut in halves 1⁄2 Cup dry white wine

Pinch Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1 Whole Fresh Tomato, Chopped

Fresh Parsley For Garnish

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt in heavily. Add the pasta & cook for about 2 minutes. Drain well reserving 1⁄2 cup of the pasta water. Meanwhile, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add 2oz of extra virgin olive oil to the skillet. Add the tomatoes, garlic, olives & capers. Stirring often, until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat & deglaze with the white wine. Simmer for 2 minutes to reduce slightly. Add the reserved pasta water & the remaining 1oz olive oil. Toss to combine. Plate all, add parsley for garnish.