Sam Pecoraro – Owner, Antonino’s Ristorante
Antonino’s Ristorante
701 W. Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange, Illinois 60525
https://www.antoninosristorante.com/
Event:
La Grange Restaurant Week
February 24 – March 5, 2023
http://www.lagrangeevents.com/
-Participating restaurants will feature value-priced offers of $20, $35 and/or $50 (excluding tax and gratuity) at lunch and/or dinner.
-Talented mixologists in La Grange are creating delicious signature cocktails for a promotion called “Sip & Support” where proceeds from each cocktail will benefit local nonprofits in the community.
-As a finishing touch, participating food service retailers like bakeries, ice cream shops, coffee cafes and candy stores will provide a special discounted offer to customers who present a receipt from a participating restaurant during La Grange Restaurant Week.
Recipe:
Spaghetti Puttanesca
10oz spaghetti pasta
4oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Cloves Fresh Garlic, peeled & chopped 1-2 filets Anchovies
8-10 Pieces Capers
8-10 Pitted Calamata Olives, cut in halves 1⁄2 Cup dry white wine
Pinch Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
1 Whole Fresh Tomato, Chopped
Fresh Parsley For Garnish
Directions:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt in heavily. Add the pasta & cook for about 2 minutes. Drain well reserving 1⁄2 cup of the pasta water.
- Meanwhile, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add 2oz of extra virgin olive oil to the skillet. Add the tomatoes, garlic, olives & capers. Stirring often, until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat & deglaze with the white wine. Simmer for 2 minutes to reduce slightly. Add the reserved pasta water & the remaining 1oz olive oil. Toss to combine. Plate all, add parsley for garnish.