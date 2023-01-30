Chef Vittorio Iasalvatore

Territory Kitchen 

4757 N Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625

https://territorykitchen.com/

Recipe:

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Serves 4 people

Equipment; 

Large saute pan

Large pot 

Cutting board

Wisk

Chef’s knife

Colander

Tongs or large fork

Ingredients:

1 pound of rigatoni pasta

½ gallon of water 

12 fl oz (1.5 cups) of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

12 oz (1.5 cups) of medium diced pancetta 

16 fl oz (2 cups) of white wine

4 whole eggs

4 eggs with yolk only

10 oz (1 ¼ cups) of grated pecorino cheese 

1 oz (2 T) of freshly finely grated black pepper 

Method of Cooking:

  1. Bring large pot of water to rolling boil 
  2. Add 1 tablespoon of salt to boiling water
  3. Wisk 4 whole eggs, 4 egg yolks, pecorino cheese, and black pepper until coagulated
  4. Place saute pan over heat and add extra virgin olive oil 
  5. When oil is heated through, add pancetta to pan
  6. Allow pancetta to color and start smoking 
  7. Once pancetta is colored and smoking, add 16 oz of white wine
  8. Allow wine to evaporate by shifting pan 
  9. Once wine has evaporated, add 1 ¼ cup of pasta water to saute pan 
  10. Strain pasta and immediately add to saute pan on high heat
  11. Once pasta is emulsified in the pan, turn the heat off 
  12. Immediately pour the emulsified egg and pecorino mixture into the saute pan
  13. Use tongs to vigorously infuse the mixture so texture is silky and no clumps form
  14. Plate and serve, topping with more grated pecorino and black pepper to taste 