Chef Vittorio Iasalvatore
Territory Kitchen
4757 N Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
Recipe:
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Serves 4 people
Equipment;
Large saute pan
Large pot
Cutting board
Wisk
Chef’s knife
Cutting board
Colander
Tongs or large fork
Ingredients:
1 pound of rigatoni pasta
½ gallon of water
12 fl oz (1.5 cups) of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
12 oz (1.5 cups) of medium diced pancetta
16 fl oz (2 cups) of white wine
4 whole eggs
4 eggs with yolk only
10 oz (1 ¼ cups) of grated pecorino cheese
1 oz (2 T) of freshly finely grated black pepper
Method of Cooking:
- Bring large pot of water to rolling boil
- Add 1 tablespoon of salt to boiling water
- Wisk 4 whole eggs, 4 egg yolks, pecorino cheese, and black pepper until coagulated
- Place saute pan over heat and add extra virgin olive oil
- When oil is heated through, add pancetta to pan
- Allow pancetta to color and start smoking
- Once pancetta is colored and smoking, add 16 oz of white wine
- Allow wine to evaporate by shifting pan
- Once wine has evaporated, add 1 ¼ cup of pasta water to saute pan
- Strain pasta and immediately add to saute pan on high heat
- Once pasta is emulsified in the pan, turn the heat off
- Immediately pour the emulsified egg and pecorino mixture into the saute pan
- Use tongs to vigorously infuse the mixture so texture is silky and no clumps form
- Plate and serve, topping with more grated pecorino and black pepper to taste