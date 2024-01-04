Annie Waugh, Head Chef at Tortello
Tortello
1746 W Division St., Chicago, IL
https://www.tortellopasta.com/
Also – Our fresh pasta is available at grocers across Chicago, including most recently added Mariano’s.
Recipe:
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino
½ lb fresh spaghetti
¼ cups Olive oil
¼ cups garlic, shaved
2 teaspoons Crushed red chili flakes
3 Tablespoon Parsley, minced
2 teaspoon Butter
To taste salt
Instructions:
In a medium pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil; add salt.
Drop fresh pasta in water and gently stir to break up (about 5 minutes).
In a saute pan, heat oil over medium low heat and add garlic, cook low and slow without browning until tender.
Add chili flakes and bloom.
Bring over pasta with 3-4 ounces starchy water, season with salt, reduce.
Turn down heat, add butter and parsley, toss until thickened, desired consistency.