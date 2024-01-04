Annie Waugh, Head Chef at Tortello

Tortello

1746 W Division St., Chicago, IL

https://www.tortellopasta.com/

Also – Our fresh pasta is available at grocers across Chicago, including most recently added Mariano’s.

Recipe:

Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

½ lb fresh spaghetti

¼ cups Olive oil

¼ cups garlic, shaved

2 teaspoons Crushed red chili flakes

3 Tablespoon Parsley, minced

2 teaspoon Butter

To taste salt

Instructions:

In a medium pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil; add salt.

Drop fresh pasta in water and gently stir to break up (about 5 minutes).

In a saute pan, heat oil over medium low heat and add garlic, cook low and slow without browning until tender.

Add chili flakes and bloom.

Bring over pasta with 3-4 ounces starchy water, season with salt, reduce.

Turn down heat, add butter and parsley, toss until thickened, desired consistency.