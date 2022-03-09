Lunchbreak: Soy & Garlic Sauce for Korean Wings

Joey Cornell, Owner of Dak Dak Korean Wings
Dak Dak Korean Wings
321 W. Saint Charles Rd., Villa Park, IL 60181
312-859-0627
https://www.dakdakkoreanwings.com
Recipe:
Dak Dak Korean Wings Soy N Garlic Sauce
Ingredients:
– 2 tsp Canola Oil
– 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
– 1 tsp Garlic, grated
– 1/2 tsp Ginger, grated
– 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
– 1/4 cup Light Brown Sugar, packed
– 2 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
– 2 Tbsp Mirin
– 1 tsp Honey
– 1 tbsp water
– 2 tsp corn starch
Method:
1. Heat a saucepan on medium-low heat.
2. Add the oils and heat until hot and shimmering.
3. Once hot, saute the garlic and ginger until fragrant. About 1 minute.
4. Add the remaining first set of ingredients and whisk to combine.
5. In a separate bowl, make a slurry with the water and corn starch.
6. Once the sauce is simmering, slowly whisk in the slurry.
7. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, immediately remove from heat.
8. Toss the sauce with chicken or serve on the side and enjoy!