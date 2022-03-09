Lunchbreak: Soy & Garlic Sauce for Korean Wings

Joey Cornell, Owner of Dak Dak Korean Wings

Dak Dak Korean Wings

321 W. Saint Charles Rd., Villa Park, IL 60181

312-859-0627

https://www.dakdakkoreanwings.com

Recipe:

Dak Dak Korean Wings Soy N Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

– 2 tsp Canola Oil

– 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

– 1 tsp Garlic, grated

– 1/2 tsp Ginger, grated

– 1/2 cup Soy Sauce

– 1/4 cup Light Brown Sugar, packed

– 2 Tbsp Rice Vinegar

– 2 Tbsp Mirin

– 1 tsp Honey

– 1 tbsp water

– 2 tsp corn starch

Method:

1. Heat a saucepan on medium-low heat.

2. Add the oils and heat until hot and shimmering.

3. Once hot, saute the garlic and ginger until fragrant. About 1 minute.

4. Add the remaining first set of ingredients and whisk to combine.

5. In a separate bowl, make a slurry with the water and corn starch.

6. Once the sauce is simmering, slowly whisk in the slurry.

7. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, immediately remove from heat.

8. Toss the sauce with chicken or serve on the side and enjoy!