Lunchbreak: Southwest Caesar Salad

Entertaining Expert Carol Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipe:

Southwest Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies

1 garlic clove

1½ Tbls. fresh lime juice

¼ cup fresh cilantro, stemmed

2 Tbls. Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste



2 corn tortillas (or can use crushed tortilla chips)

oil for frying

2 heads romaine lettuce, rinsed and chopped

crumbles queso fresco cheese (about ¾ cup or more if desired)

1 cup small tomatoes; halved

½ cup roasted pepitas (raw, hulled pumpkin seeds)

2 sliced radishes

Instructions:

Place all dressing ingredients in a food processor and pour in olive oil, blend until smooth, season with salt and pepper.



Cut tortillas into match sized sticks. Heat oil in sauté pan over med-high until crisp. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on paper towels, salt. Set aside.



Toss lettuce in large bowl with half of the crumbled cheese, tomatoes, and as much salad dressing as you want, I like to reserve a little if anyone prefers extra dressing. Top with the remaining cheese, pepitas and tortilla strips. Serves 4-6.

*Roasted pepitas can be purchased or buy raw and coat with 2-3 Tbls. olive oil, salt and bake at 350 degrees turning once until roasted, about 10 minutes.

*For an entrée salad, add some grilled chicken!