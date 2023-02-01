Cassie Miller, Senior Director of Training and Operation Serves at Krafted
-Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in The Promenade Bolingbrook
631 E. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook, IL 60440
-Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in Elmhurst (opening February 2, 2023)
111 E 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126
https://www.kraftedburgerbar.com
Recipe:
Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw
Coleslaw:
½ cup of shredded white cabbage
2 tbsp of shredded red cabbage that has been soaked in ice water and drained well
2 tbsp of chopped green onions
2 oz (1/4 cup) of apple cider coleslaw dressing
Southside Smokehouse Burger:
1 butter toasted brioche bun bottom
1 dollop of chipotle mayo
1 seasoned burger or impossible burger
1 slice of smoked cheddar
3 slices of crispy pork belly
2 oz (1/4 cup) of coleslaw
1 tbsp of chipotle aioli coast to coast
1 butter toasted brioche top bun
Step-By-Step Instructions:
- Coleslaw
- Combine all ingredients into one bowl
- Fold together with a rubber spatula until homogenous
- Burger
- Place the bottom brioche bun on a cutting board
- Dollop the chipotle mayo in the center of the bun
- Place the smoked cheddar on the hot cooker burger to slightly melt the smoked cheddar cheese
- Place the caramelized pork belly slices on top of the slightly melted smoked cheddar in a triangle pattern slightly overlapping
- Place the dressed coleslaw on top of the cooked pork belly
- Spread the chipotle mayo coast to coast on the top brioche bun
- Place the dressed top bun on top of the coleslaw
- Place skewers into bun to secure burger
- Cut in half and enjoy a southside of Chicago smokehouse flavor journey