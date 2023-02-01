Cassie Miller, Senior Director of Training and Operation Serves at Krafted

-Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in The Promenade Bolingbrook

631 E. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook, IL 60440

-Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in Elmhurst (opening February 2, 2023)

111 E 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126

https://www.kraftedburgerbar.com

Recipe:

Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw

Coleslaw:

½ cup of shredded white cabbage

2 tbsp of shredded red cabbage that has been soaked in ice water and drained well

2 tbsp of chopped green onions

2 oz (1/4 cup) of apple cider coleslaw dressing

Southside Smokehouse Burger:

1 butter toasted brioche bun bottom

1 dollop of chipotle mayo

1 seasoned burger or impossible burger

1 slice of smoked cheddar

3 slices of crispy pork belly

2 oz (1/4 cup) of coleslaw

1 tbsp of chipotle aioli coast to coast

1 butter toasted brioche top bun

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Coleslaw
    • Combine all ingredients into one bowl
    • Fold together with a rubber spatula until homogenous
  • Burger
    • Place the bottom brioche bun on a cutting board
    • Dollop the chipotle mayo in the center of the bun
    • Place the smoked cheddar on the hot cooker burger to slightly melt the smoked cheddar cheese
    • Place the caramelized pork belly slices on top of the slightly melted smoked cheddar in a triangle pattern slightly overlapping
    • Place the dressed coleslaw on top of the cooked pork belly
    • Spread the chipotle mayo coast to coast on the top brioche bun
    • Place the dressed top bun on top of the coleslaw
    • Place skewers into bun to secure burger
    • Cut in half and enjoy a southside of Chicago smokehouse flavor journey