Lunchbreak: Southern Chocolate Pecan Coffeecake

George Geary

Recipe:

Southern Chocolate Pecan Coffeecake

This rich, light and moist cinnamon breakfast cake will enlighten your morning coffee. You can make this also for a light after dinner cake.

Yield: 12 servings

Preheat oven to 325°F

1-9 cup Bundt pan, sprayed with a non-stick spray

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

3 cups granulated sugar

1-1/2 cups unsalted butter

8 oz cream cheese

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

6 large eggs

2-2/3 cups cake flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp salt

3/4 cup pecans, chopped

6 oz semi-sweet chocolate chunks

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, mix the first three ingredients; pecans, sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle in the bottom of the prepared pan and set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl cream, the sugar, butter and the cream cheese until fluffy. Add lemon juice and vanilla into the batter and mix until well blended. Add each egg one at a time thoroughly blending eggs into batter.

3. In a large bowl, combine cake flour, cinnamon and salt. Add to butter mixture.

4. Fold chopped pecans and chocolate chunks to the batter and mix until all combined. Place batter into prepared pan and place into preheated oven.

5. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 80 minutes. Leave the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes and then turn upside down onto a cooling rack. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.