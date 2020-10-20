Lunchbreak: South x Southwest Salad

Dan Gamoran – Culinary Director, Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

https://www.fairgrounds.cafe/

Open Fairgrounds locations in the Chicago area:

Fulton Market – 1330 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL

Bucktown – 1620 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL

Oak Park – 702 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL

Vernon Hills – 899 N Milwaukee Ave Suite #300, Vernon Hills, IL

We also have open locations in Milwaukee, WI and Minneapolis, MN

Recipe:

Fairgrounds South x Southwest Salad

Ingredients:

● 2 C baby kale

● 2 C shredded red cabbage

● ¼ C cooked red quinoa

● ¼ C cherry tomatoes, halved

● ¼ C black beans, canned, rinsed

● ¼ C queso fresco, crumbled

● ¼ C radish pico de gallo (see recipe below)

● 1 Tbs ancho toasted sunflower seeds (see recipe below)

● Juice of ½ a lime

● 1 Tbs olive oil

● ¼ tsp kosher salt

Preparation Instructions:

1. Mix the baby kale and shredded cabbage together and lay on a plate or bowl

2. Place the quinoa, cherry tomatoes, black beans, queso fresco, and sunflower seeds in piles on top of the greens creating a ring of ingredients and colors.

3. Squeeze the lime juice and drizzle the olive oil and sprinkle the salt over everything.

4. Place the radish pico de gallo in the center of the ring of ingredients.

5. Enjoy!

Radish Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

● 6 each radishes

● 1 each small jalapeno

● ¼ each white onion

● ¼ C cilantro leaves

● Juice of ½ a lime

● ¼ tsp kosher salt

Preparation Instructions:

1. Cut the radishes into matchsticks and add to a mixing bowl.

2. Remove the stem and seeds from the avocado and mince, add to the bowl.

3. Small dice the onion and add to the bowl.

4. Rough chop the cilantro and add to the bowl.

5. Season with lime juice and kosher salt.

6. Gently mix so all ingredients are coated with lime juice and salt.

Ancho Toasted Sunflower Seeds

Ingredients:

● 1 C sunflower seeds

● 1 Tbs vegetable oil

● ¼ tsp ancho chili powder

● ¼ tsp kosher salt

Preparation Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350℉.

2. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

3. Mix well to evenly coat the sunflower seeds with the chili powder and salt.

4. Spread the sunflower seeds onto a parchment paper lined sheet pan.

5. Toast in the oven until the seeds have slightly darkened and are fragrant, about 10 minutes.

6. Let cool to room temperature on the sheet pan