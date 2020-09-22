Lunchbreak: Sourdough Hazelnut White Chocolate Cookies

Bobby Schaffer, owner of Lost Larson

Event:

Artisan Grain Collaborative (AGC) launched Neighbor Loaves to support businesses in the grain supply chain while addressing bread shortages for emergency feeding programs.

20 baking partners across five states have collectively provided more than 15,000 Neighbor Loaves since its inception in March 2020.

It’s simple: buy a loaf and you’ll help feed Midwesterners in need!

Supporters buy Neighbor Loaves online from participating bakeries.

Loaves are made by local bakeries with at least 50% locally grown and milled organic grains, which means purchases also support local businesses (farmers, millers, etc.) during this pandemic.

Baked loaves are distributed to participating food pantries and community feeding organizations.

Neighbor Loaves can be purchased from the following participating bakeries:

Illinois

Three Twigs Bakery – Springfield, IL

Chicago Area

Bootleg Batard – Chicago, IL

Floriole Cafe & Bakery – Chicago, IL

Hewn – Evanston, IL

Lost Larson – Chicago, IL

Petal & Moon Pastry – Chicago, IL

Perennial Bakers – Oak Park, IL

Publican Quality Bread – Chicago, IL

For a list of other participating Midwestern bakeries, please check out the website here.

Recipe:

Sourdough Hazelnut White Chocolate Cookies

2 sticks butter, browned

½ stick butter

1 cup – brown sugar

¾ cup – granulated sugar

2 eggs

½ cup – ripe sourdough starter

1 Tablespoon – vanilla

1 ¼ cups – bread flour

1 cup – whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon – baking soda

1 teaspoon – salt

1 cup – toasted hazelnuts, chopped

½ cup – white chocolate, chopped

Directions:

Mix the brown butter with the whole butter until fully melted.

Mix the butter and sugars on low speed until cool enough to take the eggs.

Mix in the eggs on low speed until smooth and glossy. Mix in the starter and vanilla until no streaks of the starter remain.

Fold in the dry ingredients. Followed by the hazelnuts and chocolate (making sure the dough is cool enough not to melt the chocolate).

Mix the dough by hand until everything is well incorporated. Scoop right away or wait at room temperature until it holds a scoop shape.

Preheat the oven to 350.

Scoop approximately 1 rounded tablespoon of dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet—about 6 cookies per baking sheet.

Cook for 14 minutes or just until the chocolate begins to caramelize—cool and eat!