Lunchbreak: Sourdough Ginger Peach Scones

Artisan Grain Collaborative (AGC) launched Neighbor Loaves to support businesses in the grain supply chain while addressing bread shortages for emergency feeding programs.

AGC has 20 baking partners across five states who have collectively provided more than 15,000 Neighbor Loaves since its inception in March 2020. HEWN was one of the first round of bakers to join the Neighbor Loaves program.

How does Neighbor Loaves work?

It’s simple: buy a loaf and you’ll help feed Midwesterners in need!

Supporters buy Neighbor Loaves online from participating bakeries.

Loaves are made by local bakeries with at least 50% locally grown and milled organic grains, which means purchases also support local businesses (farmers, millers, etc.) during this pandemic.

Baked loaves are distributed to participating food pantries and community feeding organizations.

People in need receive local bread and purchases by community members enable local farms, mills, and bakeries to pay their employees and rent.

Neighbor Loaves can be purchased from the following participating bakeries:

Illinois

Three Twigs Bakery – Springfield, IL

Chicago Area

Bootleg Batard – Chicago, IL

Floriole Cafe & Bakery – Chicago, IL

Hewn – Evanston, IL

Lost Larson – Chicago, IL

Petal & Moon Pastry – Chicago, IL

Perennial Bakers – Oak Park, IL

Publican Quality Bread – Chicago, IL

For a list of other participating Midwestern bakeries, please check out the website here.

Recipe:

SOURDOUGH GINGER PEACH SCONES

Makes 12 Scones

Reprinted with permission from Heritage Baking , by Ellen King, published by Chronicle Books.

3 cups sifted heritage flour (SWS)

½ cup plus 1 Tbsp sugar

1/4 cup crystallized ginger nibs (optional)

1 Tbsp freshly grated lime zest

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup starter

¼ cup cold heavy cream

1 large egg

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp pure vanilla paste or extract

1 ripe peach pitted and diced

Preheat the oven to 350°F [175°C]. Butter a large rimmed baking sheet.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour,

½ cup of the sugar, the ginger nibs (if using), lime zest, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and mix on low speed until just combined. With the mixer running, slowly add the butter, a few cubes at a time, and mix for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the butter is the size of small peas. Do not overmix. The dough should look like wet, shaggy sand.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the starter, cream, egg, grated ginger, and vanilla. In another separate bowl, toss the peach with remaining 1 Tbsp sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes. Slowly pour the cream mixture into the flour-butter mixture and mix on low speed until the dry ingredients are just moistened, about 45 seconds. Remove the bowl from the mixer and fold in the peach mixture with a rubber spatula.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and shape into a 10-by-8-in [25-by-20-cm] rectangle that’s about 1 to 11/2 in [2.5 to 4 cm] thick. Using a large knife, cut the dough into twelve 2½-in [6-cm] squares. Arrange the scones on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 in [5 cm] apart.

Bake the scones for 18 to 20 minutes, or until golden around the edges and a metal skewer or toothpick inserted into the center of a scone comes out clean.

Serve warm with butter or let cool and freeze for up to 2 months in a resealable plastic bag.