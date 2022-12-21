Chef Peter Beatty, Executive Chef at Forbidden Root

Forbidden Root – 1746 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

http://www.forbiddenroot.com/

Forbidden Root was named the #1 brew pub in America by USA TODAY.

Recipe:

Sourdough Crusted Salmon, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Porcini Butter, and Frisee Salad

#1- Sourdough Crusted Salmon

Ingredients

4 oz Skinless Salmon Filet Portion

1 piece of Thinly Sliced Sourdough Bread (Helpful Tip: Freeze Loaf Before Slicing)

¼ Cup Canola Oil

Salt

Directions

Put Canola Oil in a 6.5 inch frying pan and heat.

Slice Sourdough Bread thinly.

Place your Fish Filet onto the bread and cut around to shape of fish.

Season with Salt.

When the oil in the frying pan starts smoking, place fish into pan (A non-stick pan is best).

Once the bread is toasted, place into a 450 degree oven to finish cooking, once bread is adhered to fish.

#2- Lion’s Mane Mushrooms

Ingredients

2 Cups Lion’s Mane Mushroom (chopped)

1 tsp Salt

3 Sprig Thyme

½ Cup Canola Oil

Directions

Cut mushrooms into equal sized pieces around 2-inch chunks.

Add all ingredients to the bowl and mix well.

Roast at 450 degrees on a foil line ¼ sheet tray for 12 minutes until golden brown (or any small sized roasting pan).

#3- Porcini Butter (Serves around 3)

Ingredients

1 stick Unsalted Butter (small diced)

½ tsp Porcini Powder

½ tsp Salt

¼ Cup Water

Directions

Add Water to a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Pull off of heat and whisk in 2 cubes of Diced Butter.

Slowly add more butter and keep whisking until all butter is incorporated (Sauce should look creamy and emulsified, NOT oily!).

Whisk in your butter and Salt (Keep in a warm location until use!).

#4- Basic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 cup Champagne or other vinegar

½ cup Honey

1 and ½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

2 Cups Evoo

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a whisk.