Soul & Smoke

  • Evanston
    • 1601 Payne St. Evanston
    • (847) 859-2732 
    • HOURS:  Sunday – Thursday: 11AM – 8:30PM & Friday & Saturday: 11AM – 9:30PM 
  • Avondale
    •  3057 N Rockwell St. Chicago
    •  (773) 648-7610 
    • HOURS: Monday & Tuesday: 11AM – 9PM, Wednesday & Thursday: 11AM – 10PM, Friday & Saturday: 11AM – 11PM & Sunday: 11AM – 9PM 
  • Solider Field #312 

S&S Cornbread Muffins @ Home

  • Ingredients
    • 1 lb         Unsalted Butter, cut into 1” cubes 
    • 2 lb         Frozen Yellow Corn 
    • 1 c           Heavy Cream 
    • ¾ c          Milk 
    • 3              Eggs 
    • 2 c           Cake Flour 
    • 1.5 c       Yellow Cornmeal 
    • 1 c           Granulated Sugar 
    • 2/3 c       Brown Sugar 
    • 2 Tbs       Kosher Salt 
    • 1.5 tsp    Baking Powder 
    • .5 tsp      Baking Soda 
  • Process
    • Preheat a convection oven to 350°. 
    • Coat muffin tins liberally with pan spray. 
    • Heat a thick-bottomed skillet on medium, add butter and corn. Cook until mixture is heated through and just starts bubbling. 
    • Add brown sugar, stir until incorporated and continue cooking until a nutty scent develops. Remove from heat. 
    • Sift remaining dry ingredients together in a large bowl and set aside. 
    • Using a blender, process corn mixture until smooth then add milk, cream and eggs to the corn puree.  Work in batches if necessary. 
    • Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until free from lumps. 
    • Bake for appx 45 minutes or until muffin tops begin to take on some color and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.    