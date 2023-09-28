Soul & Smoke
S&S Cornbread Muffins @ Home
- Ingredients
- 1 lb Unsalted Butter, cut into 1” cubes
- 2 lb Frozen Yellow Corn
- 1 c Heavy Cream
- ¾ c Milk
- 3 Eggs
- 2 c Cake Flour
- 1.5 c Yellow Cornmeal
- 1 c Granulated Sugar
- 2/3 c Brown Sugar
- 2 Tbs Kosher Salt
- 1.5 tsp Baking Powder
- .5 tsp Baking Soda
- Process
- Preheat a convection oven to 350°.
- Coat muffin tins liberally with pan spray.
- Heat a thick-bottomed skillet on medium, add butter and corn. Cook until mixture is heated through and just starts bubbling.
- Add brown sugar, stir until incorporated and continue cooking until a nutty scent develops. Remove from heat.
- Sift remaining dry ingredients together in a large bowl and set aside.
- Using a blender, process corn mixture until smooth then add milk, cream and eggs to the corn puree. Work in batches if necessary.
- Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until free from lumps.
- Bake for appx 45 minutes or until muffin tops begin to take on some color and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.