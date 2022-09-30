Quentin Love – Chef & Founder, TurkeyChop

TurkeyChop Gourmet Grill

3506 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60651

Tel: (773) 384-2500

https://turkeychop.com

Check Out:

TurkeyChop will host our annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in November.



Opening a new restaurant, The SoulFood Lounge on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Recipe:

SOUTHERN SMOTHERED TURKEY CHOP, HERBED RICE WITH GRAVY & ROASTED VEGETABLES

By Chef Quentin Love, TurkeyChop Gourmet Grill

Fall is a great time of year to be in the kitchen. As the weather begins to cool, we can turn to our favorite, heartier comfort foods.

Smothered turkey chops with gravy is a southern dish that always reminds me of my grandmother who taught me how to cook and inspired my love of serving others. I hope you enjoy preparing this family recipe as much as I do.



Prep: 15-20 mins

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients for turkey chops:

2 lbs turkey chops bone-in

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ cup Avocado oil (use to fry turkey chops)

Chicken base powder (Knorr or your preferred brand)

Instructions for cooking turkey chops:

1. Season each side of the turkey chops with sea salt, pepper and garlic.

2. Pour the all-purpose flour, salt, pepper and garlic into a medium-sized bowl and mix well.

3. Rinse your turkey chops, pat dry and toss them into the seasoned flour mixture.

4. Dredge the turkey chops on both sides until they are coated with flour. Set aside the excess flour mixture to use for your gravy.

5. Add the 1/2 cup avocado oil into a medium frying pan and place over medium heat.

6. Once hot, place your floured turkey chops in the pan.

7. Fry each side of the turkey chops until golden brown, then remove them from the pan.

8. Place chops on a plate lined with a paper towel or a baking sheet with a cooling rack to remove or drain the excess oil.



Gravy | Makes 1 cup

For the gravy, we’re going to start with a roux using some of the remaining flour mixture and oil with fat drippings you used to fry and batter the turkey chops.

Place the skillet with ¼ cup of the remaining oil and drippings over medium to high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the seasoned flour mixture to the skillet with the oil and drippings. Stir the oil and flour constantly with a whisk or wooden spoon in a figure-eight motion for even cooking. Whisk or stir up to 5 minutes over low heat for a light brown roux that is slightly puffy. Add 1 cup water, broth, milk or cream. Whisk until desired thickness. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also add a touch of your chicken base powder if you feel it needs more flavor. Be sure to taste so it is not too salty.



Rice

For this recipe, we’re going to make parboiled rice or converted rice. It’s a long-grain rice that has been steam cooked before it is dried.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

2 cups water

½ teaspoon salt or chicken base powder

Fresh or dried basil

Chicken base powder

½ teaspoon Avocado or Olive oil







Instructions for cooking rice:

Start by washing and rinsing the rice in cold water until the water is almost clear. Soak the rice in warm water for at least 20 minutes. Soaking the allows it to cook perfectly. In a saucepan, boil water and add salt, basil and oil. Bring the water to a rolling boil, add the rice, and bring to a boil again. Cook the rice on medium-high heat for 14 minutes. Drain the water from the rice and return it to the pan and cover. Keep the rice covered at least 15 minutes before serving.

This will make about 2 servings of rice. You can increase this recipe based on how many people you are serving.



Roasted Vegetables

1 Broccoli crown

2-3 Carrots peeled and sliced

½ White or yellow medium onion

½ Green or red pepper

2 Tablespoons Avocado oil



Instructions for cooking vegetables:

Wash and chop the vegetables. Toss them into a skillet on medium heat with avocado oil. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic powder. Lightly sauté vegetables until tender.



