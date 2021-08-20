Lunchbreak: Smokehouse Beans and Ribs

Robbie Shoults, Head Honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse

http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com

Recipes:

Beans:

Ingredients:

6 slices (6 ounces) Bear Creek bacon cut crosswise into ¼ -inch slivers

1 medium-size onion, peeled, and finely chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

1 poblano pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

3 cans (15 ounces) cooked beans, drained, rinsed, and drained again

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar, plus extra as needed

¼ cup molasses, or to taste

¼ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoon cider vinegar, plus extra as needed

Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

1. Cook the Bear Creek bacon in a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat to render the fat, about five minutes. Spoon out and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat.

2. Add the onion and poblano to the bacon and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Stir in the beans, sugar, molasses, barbecue sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire, mustard, and vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Set up your smoker following the manufacturer’s instructions and preheat to 225-250 degrees. Add the wood as specified by the manufacturer.

4. Smoke the beans, uncovered, until thick and richly flavored, 2 to 2 ½ hours, or as needed, stirring from time to time so the mixture cooks evenly. If the beans start to dry out, stir in 1 cup of water, and cover the pot. Adjust the seasoning before serving, adding salt, sugar, and vinegar to taste.

Dry Rub Ribs:

Remove the inner membrane from St. Louis Style Ribs and rub both sides with your favorite seasonings. We love using Bear Creek Smokehouse Brisket and Rib Rub. Also rub a handful of light brown sugar on the meaty side of each rack of ribs and place on smoker or grill. Cook 3-4 hours at 250 degrees or until tender. These ribs can also be cooked in the oven; however, we recommend wrapping them in foil and placing them in a dish.