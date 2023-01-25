Executive Chef Andrew Graves

LIVA at Chicago Winery

739 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations: OpenTable

Check Out:

-Chicago Restaurant Week

-Valentine’s Day – LIVA is offering a 5-course tasting menu plus there will be a chocolate + wine tasting in the Chicago Winery’s Tasting Room.

-Chicago Winery recently opened its Tasting Room, offering curated and customized wine flights.

Recipe:

LIVA Smoked Whitefish DIP

Chef Andrew Graves

1 each Loaf of favorite bread (support local baker or flex those COVID baking skills)

1 lb local smoked white fish filet

4 Tbsp cream cheese – room temperature

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp sour cream

2 Tbsp creme fraiche

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

1 tsp Lime juice

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp chives, fine chopped

1 Tbsp parsley, fine chopped

1 tsp tarragon, fine chop

2 tsp shallot, minced

To taste olive oil

To taste salt (this will very greatly based upon type of whitefish you purchase)

Method of Production:

Wash hands, sanitize your work area, and gather all measured and chopped ingredients. In a medium stainless steel or glass bowl and working with a rubber spatula, combine the mayonnaise, cream cheese, creme fraiche, sour cream, citrus juices and the powders. Mix until well incorporated and evenly distributed. Remove skin from white fish and gently crumble the fish into the bowl. Let it break apart naturally in your hands. Be careful to remove any bones you may find as you do this. Add the herbs and shallot and gently fold all ingredients together. Different brands of smoked white fish will have different salt content so taste the dip and add salt as needed. Transfer to a smaller bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes to let flavors develop.

Slice your loaf of bread, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and serve with chilled smoked whitefish dip