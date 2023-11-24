Tyris Bell – Chef, Owner of Bell Heir’s BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ

704 W 47th St., Chicago, IL 60609

https://www.bellheirsbbq.com/

Check Out:

Black Friday Sale!

Buy One, Get One Half Off – Entire Menu

11/24-11/26

*sale good for matching item only*

Recipe:

Smoked Turkey Nachos

Recipe by Tyris Bell, Chef/Owner

How to cook the Turkey Leg:

Rub the spice all over the Turkey front and back put in the smoker at 225 degrees for 3hrs wrapped in aluminum foil.

How to cook the Smoked Turkey Nachos:

Put the Cheese sauce in a pan until it comes to a simmer. Shred the Turkey Leg in a separate pan with only oil of your choice cook to your desire. Use any Tortillas you like. We use unfried Tortillas. Put the Tortillas in a bowl, put Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese first. Put the shredded Turkey over the Tortillas, drizzle the cheese sauce over the nachos, spread jalapenos over the nachos, and Cajun seasoning. There you have your Smoked Turkey Nachos.

Rub Ingredients:

2 tablespoon of black pepper, 1.5 cups of paprika, ½ cup of light brown sugar, 1.5 tablespoon of granulated garlic, 1.5 tablespoon of granulated onion, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, ½ teaspoon of mustard powder, ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon of chili powder.

Mix together.

Cheese Sauce:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

¼ teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons Mustard powder

4 cups whole milk

1 bay leaf

8 ounces American cheese, shredded (2 cups)

3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (¾ cup)

In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, pepper, and paprika until no lumps remain, then cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in the mustard, then very slowly whisk in the milk until smooth. Add the bay leaf, bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often and scraping the corner of the pan, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the American and cheddar cheeses 1 handful at a time, whisking thoroughly to incorporate between each addition, until the sauce is completely smooth. Remove and discard the bay leaf, cover the pan, and set aside.