Lunchbreak: Smoked Trout Potato Cake with Crème Fraiche and Salmon Roe

Debbie Gold, Executive Chef of Found Kitchen + Social House

http://www.foundkitchen.com

Found Kitchen + Social House

1631 Chicago Avenue – Evanston, IL 60201

847.868.8945

Event:

Found Kitchen + Social House is reopening on May 27th! Dinner Tuesday – Sunday and weekend brunch.

Recipe:

Smoked Trout Potato Cake with Crème Fraiche and Salmon Roe

4 ounces (1/2 cup) Smoked Trout

2 tablespoons Crème fraiche

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) Salmon Roe

For the Potato Cake :

1 pound russet potatoes (about 3 potatoes)

1/2 medium yellow onion, peeled

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 – 1 ½ cups canola oil

2 pieces of chive, cut into 1-inch-long pieces

Heat the oven to 350*F. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven. Fit one baking sheet with paper towels and another with a cooling rack. Scrub the potatoes well, but do not peel.

Grate potatoes on a large holed square box grater. Then grate the onion. Place the potato and onion in a medium mixing bowl. Add the garlic, salt and pepper. Toss all the ingredients together.

Heat the oil in a large heavy bottomed skillet (like a cast iron pan) so that there is a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium high heat until a piece of potato sizzles immediately. Heap about ¼ cup of potato-onion mixture onto the hot oil. Continue until you use up all the potato mixture. Let the potato cakes cook about 4-5 minutes until they are golden brown on each side.

Remove the potato cakes and place on the paper towels. Then place on the cooling rack tray and put them in the oven for 5 minutes, to be sure the interior of the potato cake is cooked through.

To Plate :

Place the potato cakes in the middle of a plate. Put a small dollop of crème fraiche on top of each potato cake. Decoratively place a piece of smoked trout so it rests on the crème fraiche. Garnish with a half an ounce of salmon roe and then some chives.

Eat immediately.