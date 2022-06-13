Maciek Zurawski, Grillin’ with Dad
Events:
Grillin’ with Dad’s Summer Tour Schedule can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grillin-with-dad-x-marianos-tour-tickets-349827943797
*And*
Grilling with Dads X Dion’s Chicago Dream Father’s Day Fun
Wednesday, June 15th
5:30pm-7:30pm
Mariano’s New City
1500 North Clybourn Tickets -$25 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grilling-with-dads-x-dions-chicago-dream-fathers-day-fun-tickets-354602976047
Recipes:
Chicken Lollipops
Grilled chicken drumstick lollipops
PREP TIME 30 mins
COOK TIME 1 hr
INGREDIENTS
- 6 Chicken drumsticks
- 3 tbsp BBQ Seasoning
- 1 cup BBQ Sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- French the drumsticks by cutting around the bone, right above the meaty part
- Remove the skin and cartilage from the top part of the bone
- Season the drumsticks with your favorite BBQ seasoning
- Set your grill for indirect cooking and set the temperature to 375 degrees
- Place the drumsticks on the grill, use of the chicken rack is optional
- Cook until 150 degrees internal, approximately 30-45 minutes
- Dunk the chicken drumsticks in warmed up BBQ sauce and place back on the grill
- Cook until the meat registers 165 degrees internal temperature, remove, and rest 10 minutes before serving
Smoked Shrimp:
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds jumbo, tail on shrimp
- 2 sticks butter, melted
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp crushed red pepper
- 1 tsp each: salt and pepper
- 3-4 cloves minced garlic
Directions:
- In a cast iron skillet, lay the shrimp down, one next to the other.
- In a small bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients and pour the mixture over the shrimp
- Set the grill for low, indirect heat, 250 degrees
- Cook the shrimp for 20-25 minutes, until fully cooked
- Garnish with fresh parsley and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.