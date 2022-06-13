Maciek Zurawski, Grillin’ with Dad

Events:

*And*

Grilling with Dads X Dion’s Chicago Dream Father’s Day Fun

Wednesday, June 15th

5:30pm-7:30pm

Mariano’s New City

1500 North Clybourn Tickets -$25 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grilling-with-dads-x-dions-chicago-dream-fathers-day-fun-tickets-354602976047

Recipes:

Chicken Lollipops

Grilled chicken drumstick lollipops

PREP TIME 30 mins

COOK TIME 1 hr

INGREDIENTS

6 Chicken drumsticks

3 tbsp BBQ Seasoning

1 cup BBQ Sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

French the drumsticks by cutting around the bone, right above the meaty part Remove the skin and cartilage from the top part of the bone Season the drumsticks with your favorite BBQ seasoning Set your grill for indirect cooking and set the temperature to 375 degrees Place the drumsticks on the grill, use of the chicken rack is optional Cook until 150 degrees internal, approximately 30-45 minutes Dunk the chicken drumsticks in warmed up BBQ sauce and place back on the grill Cook until the meat registers 165 degrees internal temperature, remove, and rest 10 minutes before serving

Smoked Shrimp:

Ingredients:

2 pounds jumbo, tail on shrimp

2 sticks butter, melted

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp each: salt and pepper

3-4 cloves minced garlic

Directions:

In a cast iron skillet, lay the shrimp down, one next to the other.

In a small bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients and pour the mixture over the shrimp

Set the grill for low, indirect heat, 250 degrees

Cook the shrimp for 20-25 minutes, until fully cooked

Garnish with fresh parsley and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.