Lunchbreak: Smoked Ketchup Glaze & Meatloaf

Aaron Browning – Chef at Queenie’s Supper Club

Queenie’s Supper Club – Inside of the United Center – 1901 W Madison St., Chicago, IL 60612

Recipe:

Smoked Ketchup Glaze

● 1 cup ketchup

● 1 tablespoon brown sugar

● 1/8 tsp. salt

● 1/8 tsp. Smoked paprika

● 1/16 tsp. liquid smoke

Method: Mix all ingredients together well in a bowl with a whisk

Meatloaf

● 3.5 cups panko breadcrumbs

● 6 ½ ounces milk

● 1 pound onions, chopped in cuisinart

● 1 ounce garlic, chopped in cuisinart

● 1 pound celery, chopped in cuisinart

● 1 pound carrot, chopped in cuisinart

● 4 TBSP. Worcestershire sauce

● 2.5 TBSP. Apple cider vinegar

● ¾ tsp. ground allspice

● 10 ounce bacon, chopped in cuisinart

● 1.25 cup prunes, chopped in cuisinart

● 5 pound ground beef

● 6 eggs

● ¾ cup parsley

● Salt and pepper

Method:

In a food processor/Cuisinart pulse/chop the bacon and then reserve. Pulse/chop the prunes and reserve with bacon. Next cut the celery, carrot, and onion into pieces and add them to food processor along with the garlic and pulse/chop until it looks like they have been ground. In a large pan saute these vegetables in oil until all of the moisture is evaporated. Then put on a tray and cool. In a large bowl add the breadcrumbs, milk, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, ground allspice, chopped bacon, chopped prunes, eggs, parsley, salt, pepper, and cooled vegetables. Working with your hands mix this all together very well to combine. Then add this mixture to the ground beef and again mix this very well to combine. You can saute a little piece to make sure seasoning is good. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. You can now put this into any greased mold you have to cook. This is a very light and fluffy meatloaf so it is better to cook it in a container and then unmold after cooking and cooling a little bit. You will want to cook to an internal temperature of 165. After unmolding you can brush on the Smoked Ketchup glaze before serving.