Lunchbreak: Smoked Haddock Cakes with Spicy Horseradish Mustard, Bitter Greens Salad & Gherkins

Chris Gawronski, Executive Chef

Billy Lawless, Owner of The Gage

The Gage – 24 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603

http://www.thegagechicago.com

• St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Gage will run from Saturday, March 13th – Wednesday, March 17th.

• The Gage invites you to celebrate safely with a menu of elevated Irish fare, specialty cocktails and a carefully curated menu of Irish whiskeys.

Recipe:

Smoked Haddock Cakes with Spicy Horseradish Mustard, Bitter Greens Salad & Gherkins

Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) smoked haddock

2 oz (1/4 cup) mashed potato

1 tsp. panko crumbs

1 oz. (2T) mayonnaise

1 tbs. dijon mustard

1 egg

3 tbs. parsley, minced

1 onion, small diced

1 tsp. caraway seeds

1 tsp. thyme



Preparation:

1. Hand shred the haddock and mix with a spatula together with the rest of the ingredients.

2. Separate in to two 3.5 oz. cakes.

3. In a pan, heat canola oil to medium high heat. Cook the cakes until light brown on one side.

4. Flip the cakes and place in a 350-degree oven for seven minutes.

5. Serve with horseradish mustard and frisee with sliced gherkins.