Lunchbreak: Smoked Haddock Cakes with Spicy Horseradish Mustard, Bitter Greens Salad & Gherkins

Chris Gawronski, Executive Chef
Billy Lawless, Owner of The Gage
The Gage – 24 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603
• St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Gage will run from Saturday, March 13th – Wednesday, March 17th.
• The Gage invites you to celebrate safely with a menu of elevated Irish fare, specialty cocktails and a carefully curated menu of Irish whiskeys.
Recipe:
Smoked Haddock Cakes with Spicy Horseradish Mustard, Bitter Greens Salad & Gherkins
Ingredients:
4 oz (1/2 cup) smoked haddock
2 oz (1/4 cup) mashed potato
1 tsp. panko crumbs
1 oz. (2T) mayonnaise
1 tbs. dijon mustard
1 egg
3 tbs. parsley, minced
1 onion, small diced
1 tsp. caraway seeds
1 tsp. thyme
Preparation:
1. Hand shred the haddock and mix with a spatula together with the rest of the ingredients.
2. Separate in to two 3.5 oz. cakes.
3. In a pan, heat canola oil to medium high heat. Cook the cakes until light brown on one side.
4. Flip the cakes and place in a 350-degree oven for seven minutes.
5. Serve with horseradish mustard and frisee with sliced gherkins.