Mitch Cavanah – Executive Chef, Marvin’s Food & Fuel and Morgan’s on Fulton

https://www.marvinsfoodandfuel.com/

Event:

Taste of Fulton Market

http://www.TasteofFultonMarket.com

Morgan’s on Fulton – 952 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

312.374.3686

On September 29th from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fulton Market area restaurants will unite to give a taste of the neighborhood in honor of its long culinary history. The 2nd annual Taste of Fulton Market is the ultimate showcase of the Fulton Market Dining District benefitting the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and Recipe for Change, an organization that provides culinary instruction and job skills training to detainees at Cook County Jail.

Recipe:

Smoked Gyro Sandwich

Serves 4

Gyro Loaf

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground lamb

½ small yellow onion, peeled, pureed in a food processor until smooth

1 ½ tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp nonfat dried milk powder

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Combine the ground meats, pureed onion, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder in a bowl and mix until well combined. Put the meat mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and add the milk powder. Mix on medium high speed until the mixture is sticky and well combined, about 2 minutes. Spray a 9”x5” loaf pan with cooking spray. Press the meat mixture into the loaf pan pressing firm, so there are no air pockets. Fill a large roasting pan with hot water about half of the way up the sides and place into the oven. Gently place the loaf pan into the roasting pan. Bake the gyro for one hour and 15 minutes or until the inside temperature reaches 150 degrees with a meat thermometer. Remove from the oven and allow to cool at room temperature then remove the gyro meat from the pan (at this point at the restaurant we then smoke the gyro for 45 minutes at 150 degrees). Wrap the gyro meat with plastic wrap and chill overnight before using . Remove the gyro from the plastic wrap and slice into ⅛” slices. Set aside.

To Assemble the Sandwich

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

4 Onion Rolls – Rosens are the best!!

1 cup chopped halloumi cheese

4 roasted red pepper pieces

½ c pepperoncinis cut into strips

Combine the mayonnaise, oregano, and garlic powder in a small bowl, set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add a touch of oil and add the gyro slices. Toss gently to heat through, meanwhile toast the onion rolls. Add the halloumi to gyro meat and continue to toss all together.

Spread one tablespoon of the mayonnaise on the top and bottom of the onion roll. Place some pepperoncinis on top of the mayonnaise. Heap the gyro mixture on and top with a piece of the roasted red peppers. Serve immediately and enjoy.