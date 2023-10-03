Phillipe Sobon, Chef Owner Polombia



Polombia

Featured at the South Tower at the Wrigley Building at 410 North Michigan

polombiachi.com/

instagram.com/polombiachi/

facebook.com/PolombiaChi/

Smoked Duck Emparogi

1 cup of AP flour

2 Large eggs

1 tbsp beet powder

1 whole smoked duck, shredded

3 cups potatoes, boiled

1 cup sofrito

1 cup duck fat

1 cup of salt

Season to taste

Spicy Tomato Jam

2 cups sofrito

½ cup Hot Otter Polombia house sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

To make the jam:

1. Add all the ingredients into a small pot and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

2. Reduce to simmer and continue to stir until smooth and consistency resembles jam. Remove from heat and allow to cool at room temperature.

Directions:

1. Make the dough. Mix the AP flour and beet powder together and create a well in the middle. Crack 2 eggs inside of the well. Start to work inside out until combined into a ball of dough. Start to knead the dough on any work surface by folding and stretching continuously, 3-5 minutes. Wrap kneaded dough in plastic wrap or cover under bowl and let rest for 20 minutes and up to 4 hours at room temperature.

2. Bring water to a rapid boil and add 1 cup of Kosher Sea Salt.

3. Make the filling. Fold the shredded duck into potato filling until a smooth homogeneous consistency is formed. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

4. Roll out the dough into thin sheets of pasta using a pasta machine or a roller.

5. Place 1 tsp of filling onto the dough and repeat every 2 inches for individual Emparogi. Place the second pasta sheet over the filling. Making sure to get rid of any air bubbles that may exist. Seal the dough by pressing on the edges and cut with knife or pasta bike.

6. Drop the Emparogi into the rapid boiling water and cook for 1-2 minutes.

7. Place ⅓ cup of duck fat in the pan and bring up to a medium heat. Place the Emparogi in the pan and allow to cook for 30 seconds.

8. Remove Emparogi onto a plate and top with spicy tomato jam, lemon zest and crispy duck skin.