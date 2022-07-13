Executive Chef Amanda Barnes

Pippin’s Tavern

39 E Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

Recipe:

SMOKED CARROTS

CARROTS:

Clean and blanch 1lb of baby carrots

To Blanch:

1 gallon of water

4 tbsp salt

Bring the water in a pot to a boil over high heat and add salt to taste. Drop the cleaned carrots into the water and cook until halfway done. Take the carrots out and shock them in salted ice water. Drain thoroughly and set up a smoker (you can just blanch the carrots if you don’t have access or time to smoke the carrots). Cold smoke the carrots until they are cooked 90% of the way. Set aside in a warm buerre monte

BUERRE MONTE:

1 Tbs of water

1/2 lb butter (cut into a small dice)

Warm the water on low heat in a pot. Add the butter bit by bit emulsifying as you add each piece. Keep over low heat until ready to serve.

LABNEH:

1 tub of full fat greek style yogurt

Ground cumin (to taste)

Lemon juice (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

EVOO (to taste)

Place the yogurt in a sieve lined with cheesecloth and let it drain in your refrigerator overnight. Remove and place in a bowl. Season with salt, lemon, and ground cumin to taste. Using a 2 oz cookie scoop (or you can eyeball this with a spoon) scoop out the yogurt and roll it into a ball. It should roughly be the size of a ping pong ball. Place this into a container with enough EVOO to cover. The cheese will keep up to 2 months in an airtight container in your refrigerator.

CRISPY FARRO:

1/2 c farro

2 quarts water

1 tbsp salt

Oil (Neutral oil, amount depends on the size of the pot, cover by 2′)

Sea Salt

Bring all the ingredients to a boil. The farro is cooked when it seems that it has blown out. In a small saucepan, heat oil for deep frying. As you are heating the oil over medium high heat add a piece of the cooked farro. When it starts to sizzle, your oil is at temp (325 degrees). Fry until crispy and drain the farro. Season to taste with fine sea salt.

PICKLED RAMPS:

Half a pound of ramp bulbs (cleaned and tops removed and set aside for pesto)

8 oz (1 cup) of salt

3 oz (6T) of sugar

67 oz (just over 8 cups) white wine vinegar

Bring the salt sugar and vinegar to a boil and pour over the ramp bulbs. Let them come to room temp and refrigerate. They will last over a year.

RAMP PESTO:

Reserved ramp leaves from the pickled ramps

4 oz (1/2 cup) parmesan

Lemon juice (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Add everything to a food processor and pulse until a paste is formed. Taste and adjust with salt and lemon.

ASSEMBLY:

Remove the carrots from the buerre monte and drain. Place them neatly on a plate. Surround them with the orbs of drained labneh. Add the pesto in pointalistic spoonfuls throughout the plate (you can use a traditional basil pesto). Place the crispy farro in piles around the carrots. I like to make sure the farro is near the labneh for a perfect crunchy creamy bite. Chop ramp bulbs into small rondelles and sprinkle them over the entire dish. Use as many or as few as you like (you can also substitute pickled red onions).