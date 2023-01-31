Tyris Bell, Chef/Owner

Bell Heir’s BBQ

704 W 47th St., Chicago, IL 60609

*Opening 2/3/23

https://www.bellheirsbbq.com/

Recipe:

Smoked Brisket Mac N Cheese

How to cook the Brisket:

Rub the spice all over the Brisket front and back put in the smoker at 215 degrees for 12hrs or 1hr 15mins for every 1lb

How to cook the BBQ Brisket Mac N Cheese:

Put the Cheese sauce in a pan until it comes to a simmer add the pasta and stir. Reheat the Brisket in a separate pan with any BBQ sauce of your choice add water cook until the sauce is bubbling add the bacon bits at the end. Pour the Mac n Cheese in your bowl and top with the BBQ Brisket and bacon add chives for garnish.

Rub Ingredients:

2 tablespoon of black pepper, 1.5 cups of paprika, ½ cup of light brown sugar, 1.5 tablespoon of granulated garlic, 1.5 tablespoon of granulated onion, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, ½ teaspoon of mustard powder, ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon of chili powder.

Mix together.

Cheese Sauce:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

¼ teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons Mustard powder

4 cups whole milk

1 bay leaf

8 ounces American cheese, shredded (2 cups)

3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (¾ cup)

In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, pepper, and paprika until no lumps remain, then cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in the mustard, then very slowly whisk in the milk until smooth. Add the bay leaf, bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often and scraping the corner of the pan, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the American and cheddar cheeses 1 handful at a time, whisking thoroughly to incorporate between each addition, until the sauce is completely smooth. Remove and discard the bay leaf, cover the pan, and set aside.