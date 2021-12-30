Midday Fix: Smoked Beef Mac and Cheese

Union League Club of Chicago’s Chef Michael Ponzio shares his recipe for Smoked Beef Mac and Cheese

Smoked Beef Mac and Cheese

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3oz shredded cheddar cheese

2oz shredded provolone

2oz goat cheese

8oz cooked pasta (any shape)

6oz Smoked Beef Cheek, Brisket or Short Ribs

1 green onion, sliced

2 tbsp crumbled cotija cheese

1. Bring the cream to a boil and add your cooked pasta

2. Put your cheese into the pan and mix all together until the cheese melts throughout the dish

3. Pour it into a bowl and top with the shredded beef, cotija cheese and green onions