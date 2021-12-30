Midday Fix: Smoked Beef Mac and Cheese

Union League Club of Chicago’s Chef Michael Ponzio shares his recipe for Smoked Beef Mac and Cheese
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 3oz shredded cheddar cheese
- 2oz shredded provolone
- 2oz goat cheese
- 8oz cooked pasta (any shape)
- 6oz Smoked Beef Cheek, Brisket or Short Ribs
- 1 green onion, sliced
- 2 tbsp crumbled cotija cheese
1. Bring the cream to a boil and add your cooked pasta
2. Put your cheese into the pan and mix all together until the cheese melts throughout the dish
3. Pour it into a bowl and top with the shredded beef, cotija cheese and green onions