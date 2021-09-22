Lunchbreak: Smoked Andouille Jambalaya with Corn Bread & Details on Sunday Dinner with I Am a Gentleman and Mariano’s

Chef Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty

Event:

2nd Annual Sunday Dinner with I Am a Gentleman and Mariano’s

Edgewater Neighborhood – Corner of Broadway Street and Catalpa Avenue

October 3, 2021

2pm

And more on Lexington Betty locations:

-6954 W. North Ave.

-756 E. 111th St.

-1811 W. Harrison St.

Recipe:

Smoked Andouille Jambalaya with Corn Bread

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound Lexington Betty smoked andouille

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 small onion, chopped

1 small red or green bell pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 3/4 cups chicken stock/broth

1 cup diced fresh or canned tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

3/4 cup uncooked rice

PREPARATION:

Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage, celery, onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.

Stir in broth, tomatoes, bay leaf, Louisiana Hot Sauce, oregano, thyme, and allspice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender. Let the rice sit covered for 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf and serve.