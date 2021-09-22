Lunchbreak: Smoked Andouille Jambalaya with Corn Bread & Details on Sunday Dinner with I Am a Gentleman and Mariano’s

Chef Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty
https://www.lexingtonbettysmokehouse.com
Event:
2nd Annual Sunday Dinner with I Am a Gentleman and Mariano’s
Edgewater Neighborhood – Corner of Broadway Street and Catalpa Avenue
October 3, 2021
2pm
And more on Lexington Betty locations:
-6954 W. North Ave.
-756 E. 111th St.
-1811 W. Harrison St.
Recipe:
Smoked Andouille Jambalaya with Corn Bread
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound Lexington Betty smoked andouille
1/2 cup sliced celery
1 small onion, chopped
1 small red or green bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 3/4 cups chicken stock/broth
1 cup diced fresh or canned tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
3/4 cup uncooked rice
PREPARATION:
Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage, celery, onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.
Stir in broth, tomatoes, bay leaf, Louisiana Hot Sauce, oregano, thyme, and allspice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender. Let the rice sit covered for 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf and serve.