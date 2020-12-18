Lunchbreak: Slow Roasted Beef Ribs

Lance Avery, Big Fork Brands
Check out Big Fork’s new – The Original Chicago Sauce – The 7 toppings to a classic Chicago hot dog united together under one lid.
Chicago Sauce is also available at Paulina’s Market, L&M, and Local Foods so far.
Recipe:
Slow Roasted Beef Ribs
4 – 6 Servings
Ingredients:
Rub:
- ¼ cup Brown Sugar
- ¼ cup salt
- 1 Tablespoon of the following: paprika, cumin, black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, if you want to bring the heat)
2 racks of beef ribs
1 bottle Chicago Sauce
Your Favorite BBQ Sauce, as needed
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 225F.
- In a medium mixing bowl, mix together all the seasonings until fully combined. Reserve.
- Pour a good portion of the Chicago Sauce over the ribs and using a basting brush. Spread the sauce over the entire surface area of the rack. Flip over the ribs and do the same on the backside.
- Using your hands, sprinkle the underside of each rib with the rub. Flip over and do the same with the topside of each rack.
- Wrap each rack with heavy-duty foil. Place on a sheet pan.
- Bake in the oven for 5 – 6 hours. The ribs will be done when you can see around ½ inches of both ends of the bone. If you want to have them fall off the bone, cook them longer.
- Using the basting brush, spread the BBQ all over the ribs. If desired, you can char the outside of the ribs by grilling the ribs on each side for a couple of minutes per side as long as you have a very hot grill.
Pro Tips:
- You can do steps 1 – 5 and marinate the racks overnight for deeper flavor penetration.
- For advanced prep, you can also do steps 1 – 6 up to 3 days ahead of serving and just store the racks in the fridge still wrapped in foil. Then simply move to step 7 and serve.