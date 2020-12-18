Lunchbreak: Slow Roasted Beef Ribs

Lance Avery, Big Fork Brands

http://www.bigforkbrands.com

Check out Big Fork’s new – The Original Chicago Sauce – The 7 toppings to a classic Chicago hot dog united together under one lid.

Chicago Sauce is also available at Paulina’s Market, L&M, and Local Foods so far.

Recipe:

Slow Roasted Beef Ribs

4 – 6 Servings

Ingredients:

Rub:

¼ cup Brown Sugar

¼ cup salt

1 Tablespoon of the following: paprika, cumin, black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, if you want to bring the heat)

2 racks of beef ribs

1 bottle Chicago Sauce

Your Favorite BBQ Sauce, as needed

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 225F. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together all the seasonings until fully combined. Reserve. Pour a good portion of the Chicago Sauce over the ribs and using a basting brush. Spread the sauce over the entire surface area of the rack. Flip over the ribs and do the same on the backside. Using your hands, sprinkle the underside of each rib with the rub. Flip over and do the same with the topside of each rack. Wrap each rack with heavy-duty foil. Place on a sheet pan. Bake in the oven for 5 – 6 hours. The ribs will be done when you can see around ½ inches of both ends of the bone. If you want to have them fall off the bone, cook them longer. Using the basting brush, spread the BBQ all over the ribs. If desired, you can char the outside of the ribs by grilling the ribs on each side for a couple of minutes per side as long as you have a very hot grill.

Pro Tips:

You can do steps 1 – 5 and marinate the racks overnight for deeper flavor penetration.

For advanced prep, you can also do steps 1 – 6 up to 3 days ahead of serving and just store the racks in the fridge still wrapped in foil. Then simply move to step 7 and serve.