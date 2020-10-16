Lunchbreak: Slow Cooker German Dinner & Easy German Chocolate Cake

Amy Hanten – The Cooking Mom

Recipes:

German Dinner in the Slow Cooker

Ingredients:

2 rings smoked sausage, sliced into 3 inch pieces

2 pounds sauerkraut

8 to 12 red potatoes, washed and halved or quartered depending on the size

1 onion sliced

6 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 apples, cored and sliced

2 bottles (12 ounces) beer

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon caraway seeds (optional)

Directions:

Place potatoes in slow cooker. Next add onion, apples, kraut, and bacon. Place sausage on top. Pour in beer, brown sugar and caraway seeds. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours or on high for 2 to 3 hours or until the potatoes are tender.

Easy German Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

1 box (15 ounces) German chocolate cake mix

1 box (3.5 ounces) instant chocolate pudding

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 1/4 cup water

Coconut Pecan Frosting:

1 stick butter

1/4 cup sugar (optional, use if you want it more sweet)

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

2 egg yolks, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/3 cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the cake mix, dry pudding mix, oil, eggs and water in a large mixing bowl on low speed for one minute until combined. Beat at medium speed for two minutes more. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9 inch round pans. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly pressed. Allow to cool and remove from pans before frosting.

Can also be baked in a 9 x 13 inch pan for 35 to 40 minutes.

Coconut Pecan Frosting:

Combine butter, sugar (if using), sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks in a non-stick skillet or saucepan. Cook over low to medium heat, stirring constantly, for a couple minutes or until it just starts to thicken. Add in vanilla, coconut and pecans. Cool a bit before frosting cake.