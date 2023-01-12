Chef Marco Colin

Moe’s Cantina

Wrigleyville – 3518 N Clark St.

River North – 155 W Kinzie St.

https://www.moescantina.com/

Recipe:

Entrañana – Skirt steak with Fried Waxman Potatoes

Chimichurri

● 1/2 cup olive oil

● 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

● 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

● 3-4 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced

● 2 small red chilies , or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili) FRESNOS**

● 3/4 teaspoon fresh oregano

● 1 level teaspoon coarse salt

● pepper , to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavors into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.

2. Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed.

3. Used to baste meats (chicken or steaks) while grilling or barbecuing. We don’t use it as a marinade, but choose to baste our meats with chimichurri instead. However, you can use it as a marinade if you wish. Also, add a couple of tablespoons over your steak to serve.

CHIPOTLE BRAVA SALSA

● 3/4 cup Chipotle Sauce

● 2 cup Mayo

● 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

● 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

● Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix All ingredients in a bowl and set to the side. This can be prepared 24 hours in advance. It goes well with everything.

Steak Seasoning

1. Season Steak with salt and pepper on both sides.

Cooking Instructions for steak:

1. Preheat the cast iron skillet to medium high heat.

2. Season steak on both sides with salt and black pepper.

3. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the cast iron and heat up to the smoke point.

4. Add your seasoned steak and cook each side for 3 minutes.

5. Pull it off and let it rest for 2 minutes. It should come out to a medium well.