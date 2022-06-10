Chef Paul Katz, Corporate Executive Chef for Bottleneck Management, on behalf of South Branch
South Branch Tavern & Grille
100 S Wacker Drive
Check Out:
Monroe Reserve at South Branch – Monroe Reserve is a private events space AND restaurant open to the public.
Recipe:
Skirt Steak with Corn Succotash & Tomato Vinaigrette
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
Skirt Steak, Ginger Soy Marinade, 8oz 4 each
Potato, Russet Confit Recipe 1.5 cup
Lettuce, Kale 1/4 cup
Succotash, Recipe 1.5 cup
Warm Tomato Vinaigrette 1.5 cup
Oil, Blend 2/3 cup
Butter, Unsalted 1/2 cup
Juice, Lime Fresh 1/2 cup
Succotash, seasoning 1 tsp
Ginger Soy Marinade:
Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp
Ginger, minced 2 tbsp
Onion green, minced 1 tbsp
Orange juice 2 cup
Soy sauce 1 cup
Black pepper 1/4 tbsp
Succotash Seasoning:
Spice, Garlic Powder 2 tbsp
Spice, Onion Powder 1 tbsp
Spice, Pepper Cayenne 1/4 tbsp
Spice, Paprika Smoked 1 tsp
Spice, Pepper Black 1 tsp
Salt, Kosher 1 tsp
Succotash:
Corn, Roasted, Recipe 1 cup
Pepper, Yellow Bell 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup
Pepper, Red Bell 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup
Onion, Red 1/4 ” dice 1/4 cup
Squash, Zuchinni 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup
Pepper, Jalapeno 1/4 ” dice 1 each
Herb, Cilantro Chopped 2 tsp
Confit Potatoes:
Potato, Russet 1/2″ dice 1.5 cup
Oil, Blended 2 cups
Salt, Kosher 1/4 tbsp
Warm Tomato Vinaigrette:
Cherry Tomato 4 lb
Onion, Shallot minced 1.5 cup
Vinegar, Red Wine 3 cup
Garlic, minced 4 tbs
Oil, Olive 2 cup
Salt, Kosher 3 tbs
Pepper, Black 4 tsp
Oregano, dried 2 tbs
Procedures:
Ginger Soy Marinade:
1.Cut ginger and green onion add to a mixing bowl
2.Add the rest of the ingredients in container and mix well.
3.Transfer steak into a container top with marinade- marinade for 3 hours at the least and 24 hours at the most
Succotash:
1. Cut roasted corn off cob, add to mixing bowl
2. Dice all vegetables and add to mixing bowl
3. Chop cilantro and add to mixing bowl
Confit Potatoes:
1. Wash and dry potatoes, dice using 1/2″ dicer
2. Place diced potatoes into stock pot and cover with blended oil and salt
3.Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook until fork tender, (should still be slightly firm)
Succotash Seasoning:
1.Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl, mix well, set aside until needed
Warm Tomato Vinaigrette:
1. Place tomato on a sheet pan and place under salamander to blister and blacken skins.
2. Heat oil in heavy bottom pot, when warm add onion and garlic. Cook till fragrant.
3. Add vinegar and tomatoes and cook. Simmer on medium for 5 mins then smash some of the tomatoes
4. Cook 5 more minutes and add seasoning. Simmer for 10 mins. Add salt, pepper, and stir.
5. Keep warm until ready
Skirt Steak Plating:
1. Pre heat grill to 500 degrees, when reaches desired temperature place steaks on grill, cook for 3 minutes, and turn ¼ so you can get nice grill marks, cook for 2 minutes and turn over, finish cooking to desired temperature. Remove from grill and let rest for a fe minutes before slicing or your steak will bleed out all of the juices.
2. In a hot sauté pan, add potato and season
3. Once potatoes begin to brown add the kale and succotash, seasoning, butter, and finish with lime juice
4. Place along the center of the plate
5. Cut steak on a strong bias into 9 pieces
6. Shingle on top of the succotash mix.
7. Finish with warm tomato vinaigrette across the steak