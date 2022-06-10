Chef Paul Katz, Corporate Executive Chef for Bottleneck Management, on behalf of South Branch

South Branch Tavern & Grille

100 S Wacker Drive

Monroe Reserve at South Branch – Monroe Reserve is a private events space AND restaurant open to the public.

Skirt Steak with Corn Succotash & Tomato Vinaigrette

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

Skirt Steak, Ginger Soy Marinade, 8oz 4 each

Potato, Russet Confit Recipe 1.5 cup

Lettuce, Kale 1/4 cup

Succotash, Recipe 1.5 cup

Warm Tomato Vinaigrette 1.5 cup

Oil, Blend 2/3 cup

Butter, Unsalted 1/2 cup

Juice, Lime Fresh 1/2 cup

Succotash, seasoning 1 tsp

Ginger Soy Marinade:

Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp

Ginger, minced 2 tbsp

Onion green, minced 1 tbsp

Orange juice 2 cup

Soy sauce 1 cup

Black pepper 1/4 tbsp

Succotash Seasoning:

Spice, Garlic Powder 2 tbsp

Spice, Onion Powder 1 tbsp

Spice, Pepper Cayenne 1/4 tbsp

Spice, Paprika Smoked 1 tsp

Spice, Pepper Black 1 tsp

Salt, Kosher 1 tsp

Succotash:

Corn, Roasted, Recipe 1 cup

Pepper, Yellow Bell 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup

Pepper, Red Bell 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup

Onion, Red 1/4 ” dice 1/4 cup

Squash, Zuchinni 1/4 ” dice 1/2 cup

Pepper, Jalapeno 1/4 ” dice 1 each

Herb, Cilantro Chopped 2 tsp

Confit Potatoes:

Potato, Russet 1/2″ dice 1.5 cup

Oil, Blended 2 cups

Salt, Kosher 1/4 tbsp

Warm Tomato Vinaigrette:

Cherry Tomato 4 lb

Onion, Shallot minced 1.5 cup

Vinegar, Red Wine 3 cup

Garlic, minced 4 tbs

Oil, Olive 2 cup

Salt, Kosher 3 tbs

Pepper, Black 4 tsp

Oregano, dried 2 tbs

Procedures:

Ginger Soy Marinade:

1.Cut ginger and green onion add to a mixing bowl

2.Add the rest of the ingredients in container and mix well.

3.Transfer steak into a container top with marinade- marinade for 3 hours at the least and 24 hours at the most

Succotash:

1. Cut roasted corn off cob, add to mixing bowl

2. Dice all vegetables and add to mixing bowl

3. Chop cilantro and add to mixing bowl

Confit Potatoes:

1. Wash and dry potatoes, dice using 1/2″ dicer

2. Place diced potatoes into stock pot and cover with blended oil and salt

3.Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook until fork tender, (should still be slightly firm)

Succotash Seasoning:

1.Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl, mix well, set aside until needed

Warm Tomato Vinaigrette:

1. Place tomato on a sheet pan and place under salamander to blister and blacken skins.

2. Heat oil in heavy bottom pot, when warm add onion and garlic. Cook till fragrant.

3. Add vinegar and tomatoes and cook. Simmer on medium for 5 mins then smash some of the tomatoes

4. Cook 5 more minutes and add seasoning. Simmer for 10 mins. Add salt, pepper, and stir.

5. Keep warm until ready

Skirt Steak Plating:

1. Pre heat grill to 500 degrees, when reaches desired temperature place steaks on grill, cook for 3 minutes, and turn ¼ so you can get nice grill marks, cook for 2 minutes and turn over, finish cooking to desired temperature. Remove from grill and let rest for a fe minutes before slicing or your steak will bleed out all of the juices.

2. In a hot sauté pan, add potato and season

3. Once potatoes begin to brown add the kale and succotash, seasoning, butter, and finish with lime juice

4. Place along the center of the plate

5. Cut steak on a strong bias into 9 pieces

6. Shingle on top of the succotash mix.

7. Finish with warm tomato vinaigrette across the steak