Lunchbreak: Skillet Cornbread

Chef Darnell Reed

Owner Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Delivery & pickup 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday

4609 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Check out their website for more information:

Mother’s Day Brunch

Pre-Orders Now Available

http://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com

Recipe:

Skillet Cornbread

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 eggs separated (whisk the whites until fluffy)

1.25 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup pork fat (lard)

1)Whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form and set aside.

2) Put a cast-iron skillet into the oven and preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

3) Combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt in a large mixing bowl.

4) Put the eggs yolks, maple syrup and milk, into a small bowl and mix well.

5) Add the cornmeal mixture, mixing until just combine, them whisk in the lard.

6) Gently fold in the eggs whites.

7) Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven and add lard to coat.

8) Pour the batter into skillet. Return the skillet to the oven and bake the cornbread until it is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.