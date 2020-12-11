Lunchbreak: Skillet Apple Cranberry Crisp

Lisa Kalabokis – Chef Educator Green City Market

http://www.greencitymarket.org

Green City Market is offering four curated boxes featuring seasonal, locally-sourced products available for home delivery and curbside pick-up on December 16 and 22. With GCM’s Home for the Holidays gift boxes. Boxes include ingredients to craft the very popular charcuterie boards, enjoy a cozy brunch at home, or get creative with a good-for-your-gut mocktail kit.

And you can still support GCM through the online market for delivery & curbside pick-up this winter. Home delivery and curbside pick-up are available every Wednesday. Curbside pick-up is available from 4-6 pm in Avondale at 3401 N California Avenue. Customers place their order through the WhatsGood app, GCM’s partner and online ordering platform. Learn more about how to place an order here.

The Home for the Holidays Boxes

The For-the-Love-of-Local Box: The locavore in your life will love this delectable box which includes a demi baguette from Bennison’s Bakery, a baked cheese and a cheddar cheese from Brunkow Cheese, two types of salami from Underground Meats, raspberry habanero jam from Bushel & Peck’s, honey from Ellis Family Farms, fresh apples from Nichols Farm & Orchard, pickled mushrooms from River Valley Ranch, and roasted jarred heirloom tomatoes from Tomato Bliss.

Price: $98

The Brunch + Bloodys Box: Treat yourself to a cozy brunch in with GCM’s Brunch + Bloodys Box. You’ll get assorted pastries for four from pHlour Bakery, ghee from Gai Ghee Butter, apple butter, cherry bomb hot sauce, and fermented shishitos from Bushel & Peck’s, Bloody Mary mix from Tomato Mountain, and direct-trade coffee from Kikwetu Kenya Coffee Company. Purchase one for a pal, grab one for yourself, and get your virtual brunch on!

Price: $78

The Good-For-Your-Gut Mocktail Kit: Do you have a craft cocktail creator in your life? They will love this immune-boosting, spirit-free mocktail kit featuring ARIZE Kombucha. Creations can be garnished with assorted herbs from Smits Farms and a side of cherry rosemary shortbreads from Verzenay Patisserie.

Price: $58

GCM for All Box: Honor a loved one and buy a GCM for All box to support Green City Market’s work responding to rising food insecurity in Chicago. Your purchase will provide essential funds for one customer using GCM’s Link matching program and we’ll purchase food directly from our local, sustainable growers and donate it to one of our great food access allies, Lakeview Pantry.

Price: $38

GCM’s Home for the Holiday curated gift boxes can be delivered anywhere in Chicago or picked up at Green City Market’s office location at 3401 N California Avenue. Customers can order a Home for the Holidays gift box right alongside their weekly grocery order on GCM Delivered.

Learn more about how to place an order here.

Recipe:

Skillet Apple Cranberry Crisp

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

(for the filling)

4 medium sized apples, cored

½ cup of fresh or frozen cranberries

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of salt

(for the topping)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup old fashioned rolled oats

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

(prepare the filling)

Quarter apples lengthwise, then thinly slice. Toss in a large bowl with cranberries, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt until evenly coated.

(prepare the topping)

Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt in a bowl until combined.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter at the bottom of a skillet at medium heat. Add oats and agitate until they are brown and crisp. Remove from pan and transfer back into the bowl they came from.

Melt the additional 2 tablespoons of butter and add the apple mixture. Cook at medium low heat until apples are soft and bubbling. A light caramel will begin to form.

Top cooked apples with oat topping. Serve warm.