Chef Debbie Gold, Corporate Chef, LeTour Partner
LeTour
625 Davis St, Evanston, IL 60201
Hours: Tuesday – Closed, Weekdays – 4:30-9:30pm, Saturday – 5-10:30pm, Sunday – 5-8:30pm
Happy Hour: Weekdays 4:30-5:30pm
https://www.letourevanston.com/
Recipe:
Skate Wing Beurre Noisette with Cauliflower
Skate wing brown butter, capers, almond
Serves 2
Ingredients:
2 skate wings
1oz (4T) butter
1tbsp olive oil
6oz (3/4 cup) butter
The juice of half a lemon
3 ½ cup cauliflower florets
2 tablespoons chopped toasted almonds
3 tablespoons caper
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
For garnish:
Micro cilantro 6 lemon supreme
Recipe:
Take a large heavy frying pan and heat it to a high heat on the stove top. Once hot add the 1oz butter and the olive oil and let that start to foam. Then place your skate wing into the pan and cook for about 3 or 4 minutes on each side. Once completely cooked, take out of the pan and keep them warm by covering them with a warm plate.
Now wipe out the pan and return it to the heat, place the butter back in the pan and melt until it has just started to turn nut brown in color. Add the cauliflower floret and let toast in the brown butter. Squeeze in the lemon juice, add the capers and stir in the almonds. Season with salt.
Spoon the cauliflower, caper, almond – brown butter sauce over the skate wing. Garnish with micro cilantro and lemon supreme.