Chef Debbie Gold, Corporate Chef, LeTour Partner

LeTour

625 Davis St, Evanston, IL 60201

Hours: Tuesday – Closed, Weekdays – 4:30-9:30pm, Saturday – 5-10:30pm, Sunday – 5-8:30pm

Happy Hour: Weekdays 4:30-5:30pm

https://www.letourevanston.com/

Recipe:

Skate Wing Beurre Noisette with Cauliflower

Skate wing brown butter, capers, almond

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 skate wings

1oz (4T) butter

1tbsp olive oil

6oz (3/4 cup) butter

The juice of half a lemon

3 ½ cup cauliflower florets

2 tablespoons chopped toasted almonds

3 tablespoons caper

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

For garnish:

Micro cilantro 6 lemon supreme

Recipe:

Take a large heavy frying pan and heat it to a high heat on the stove top. Once hot add the 1oz butter and the olive oil and let that start to foam. Then place your skate wing into the pan and cook for about 3 or 4 minutes on each side. Once completely cooked, take out of the pan and keep them warm by covering them with a warm plate.

Now wipe out the pan and return it to the heat, place the butter back in the pan and melt until it has just started to turn nut brown in color. Add the cauliflower floret and let toast in the brown butter. Squeeze in the lemon juice, add the capers and stir in the almonds. Season with salt.

Spoon the cauliflower, caper, almond – brown butter sauce over the skate wing. Garnish with micro cilantro and lemon supreme.