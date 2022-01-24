Lunchbreak: Shrimp Yakisoba

Paul Virant, owner and executive chef of Gaijin
Gaijin – located in the West Loop
950 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607
Recipe:
Shrimp Yakisoba
(serves one)
Ingredients:
● 3oz shrimp (peeled and deveined)
● 1 c green cabbage, sliced
● ¼ c scallions, chopped
● ¼ c marinated carrots (equal parts vinegar/water and ½ the amount sugar, overnight)
● 2t garlic, minced
● 2T sesame oil
● 2T yakisoba sauce
● Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
● 5oz fresh yakisoba noodles
● Salt
Instructions:
● bring a large pot of water up to a boil
● preheat a large skillet with 1T of the sesame oil
● add the shrimp, season with salt, cook about a minute, then flip
● add the garlic, scallions, cabbage, season with salt and stir fry for a minute
● add the carrots and drop the noodles in the pot of water
● stir fry another minute and remove the cooked noodles, draining the water
● move the vegetables to the side, add the remaining 1T sesame oil, add the noodles
● stir fry the noodles briefly, add the sauce, and then mix in the vegetables
● mix everything well and then plate
● garnish with the sesame seeds and serve