Lunchbreak: Shrimp Yakisoba

Paul Virant, owner and executive chef of Gaijin

Gaijin – located in the West Loop

950 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607

https://gaijinchicago.com/

Shrimp Yakisoba

(serves one)

Ingredients:

● 3oz shrimp (peeled and deveined)

● 1 c green cabbage, sliced

● ¼ c scallions, chopped

● ¼ c marinated carrots (equal parts vinegar/water and ½ the amount sugar, overnight)

● 2t garlic, minced

● 2T sesame oil

● 2T yakisoba sauce

● Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

● 5oz fresh yakisoba noodles

● Salt

Instructions:

● bring a large pot of water up to a boil

● preheat a large skillet with 1T of the sesame oil

● add the shrimp, season with salt, cook about a minute, then flip

● add the garlic, scallions, cabbage, season with salt and stir fry for a minute

● add the carrots and drop the noodles in the pot of water

● stir fry another minute and remove the cooked noodles, draining the water

● move the vegetables to the side, add the remaining 1T sesame oil, add the noodles

● stir fry the noodles briefly, add the sauce, and then mix in the vegetables

● mix everything well and then plate

● garnish with the sesame seeds and serve

