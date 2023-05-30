Tigist Reda, Chef Owner

Demera at Time Out Market Chicago

916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

Demera – original location 4801 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL

https://www.demerachicago.com/

Event:

A Night of Hope – A dinner to help raise money for Tigray refugee children at Hasheba Camp, Sudan.

June 11

4pm-8pm

Guild Row – 3130 N. Rockwell St., Chicago

https://givebutter.com/twUHkD

Recipe:

Shrimp Tibs

Ingredients:

3 cups of shelled baby shrimp

1 onion

1 T preferred oil

1/3 cup of chopped tomato

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp mitmita – this can be purchased at Demera, online or any African store

1 tbsp of Awaze Sauce – this is a traditional sauce and can be purchased at Demera

Shrimp:

¾ T Salt

1 Sprig of Fresh Rosemary

1oz (2T) of kebe (Clarified Butter)

1/3 cup of jalapeno

1/4 tsp of ground cardamom

Method:

• Heat pan

• Add Onion

• Cook until onion is tender

• Add 1 TBSP of preferred oil

Add 1/3 cup tomato, chopped

• Cook lightly for 2 minutes on medium heat

• Add 1 tsp of minced garlic

Add ½ tsp of mitmita

• Add 1 TBSP of Awaze Sauce

Add Shrimp

Add ¾ tsb Salt

• Add 1 Sprig of Fresh Rosemary

• Cook for 2 minutes

• drop water as needed Water

• Add 1oz of kebe (Clarified Butter)

• Add 1/3 cup of jalapeno

• Add 1/4 tsp of ground cardamom

• Stir all ingredients together and let simmer for 1 minute