Tigist Reda, Chef Owner
Demera at Time Out Market Chicago
916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL
https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/
Demera – original location 4801 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL
https://www.demerachicago.com/
Event:
A Night of Hope – A dinner to help raise money for Tigray refugee children at Hasheba Camp, Sudan.
June 11
4pm-8pm
Guild Row – 3130 N. Rockwell St., Chicago
Recipe:
Shrimp Tibs
Ingredients:
3 cups of shelled baby shrimp
1 onion
1 T preferred oil
1/3 cup of chopped tomato
1 tsp minced garlic
½ tsp mitmita – this can be purchased at Demera, online or any African store
1 tbsp of Awaze Sauce – this is a traditional sauce and can be purchased at Demera
Shrimp:
¾ T Salt
1 Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
1oz (2T) of kebe (Clarified Butter)
1/3 cup of jalapeno
1/4 tsp of ground cardamom
Method:
• Heat pan
• Add Onion
• Cook until onion is tender
• Add 1 TBSP of preferred oil
- Add 1/3 cup tomato, chopped
• Cook lightly for 2 minutes on medium heat
• Add 1 tsp of minced garlic
- Add ½ tsp of mitmita
• Add 1 TBSP of Awaze Sauce
Add Shrimp
Add ¾ tsb Salt
• Add 1 Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
• Cook for 2 minutes
• drop water as needed Water
• Add 1oz of kebe (Clarified Butter)
• Add 1/3 cup of jalapeno
• Add 1/4 tsp of ground cardamom
• Stir all ingredients together and let simmer for 1 minute