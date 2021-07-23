Lunchbreak: Shrimp ‘n Sausage Bells

Brian Theis

http://www.theinfinitefeast.com

Recipe:

Purple and Orange Party!

When you’re in between holidays and trying to think of party themes, one idea is to pick out a color (or two) and then decorate your place and have everybody dress that way as well! This is my fun menu for a festive height-of-summer Purple and Orange Party!

To start: Pimento Cheese or Roasted Pepper Hummus with Blue Corn Chips in a vintage orange & lavender chip & dip set!

Then . . .

Orange Party Shrimp ‘n Sausage Bells!

Makes 6 main course servings

Cajun/Creole meets Italy in these crazy good stuffed orange bell peppers! Did you know the yellows, oranges and reds are more mature and have more nutrients than the green bell peppers? Vitamin C! Beta-carotene! Potassium! Well now you do. Let’s party!

6 large orange bell peppers

½ cup (1 stick) butter, divided

1 sweet onion, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt, divided

3/4 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

1 pound medium raw shrimp, peeled and coarsely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons celery seed

Couple dashes favorite hot sauce

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

¼ cup fresh basil, in a nice chiffonade, or chopped

Heat oven to 375°F.

Wash orange peppers, slice tops with stems off, carve pith and seeds out, leaving 6 shells to stuff with sausage-shrimp mixture. Place pepper shells together in a small lightly-greased baking dish or aluminum pan so they will “support” each other during the baking process. It’s a pepper party!

In large skillet over medium-high heat melt ¼ cup (½ stick) butter. Sauté onion, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt till translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove vegetable mixture to a large bowl on the side to await further ingredients.

To the large skillet, add two tablespoons more butter, Italian sausage. Heat till just cooked through and no longer pink. To skillet, add shrimp, lemon, vinegar, celery seed, hot sauce, last ½ teaspoon salt, stir just till shrimp begins to turn pink. Remove sausage-shrimp mixture and add to the bowl with vegetable mixture.

In skillet, melt last two tablespoons butter, stir in breadcrumbs till they just absorb the butter. Add buttered breadcrumbs to the bowl with the main mixture. Add the beaten eggs, stir contents of bowl together thoroughly but gently. Stir in 3/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese.

Fill pepper shells with stuffing mixture, sprinkle tops with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan.

Bake for 30 minutes. Garnish with fresh basil. Serve with delicious purple cabbage slaw if you happen to be having a Purple and Orange Party!

Purple Cabbage Party Slaw

This is the purple version of the delectable slaw that goes with my Tacos de Pescado (fish tacos), from the Fiesta Mexicana chapter of The Infinite Feast cookbook.

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño slices, minced

1 purple (red) cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

1 large beefsteak-style tomato, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Slaw: Combine cucumber, onion, jalapeño, cabbage, tomato, chill.

Dressing: Whisk together orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, salt, chill.

Drizzle slaw with dressing and chow down!